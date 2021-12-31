RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

How to avoid feeling lonely on New Year's Eve

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Let’s go through some great ideas to keep you entertained.

New Year’s Eve can be one of the best nights ever – but it can also feel a bit lonely for those who don’t have plans.

Whether you're spending New Year's Eve alone because of COVID-19 or because you're far away from friends and family, here are four ways to prevent yourself from feeling sad.

Treat yourself...You deserve it!

Do something lovely for yourself as a little celebration. That can be a nice glass of wine to celebrate with at midnight, a sensual bubble bath with rose petals and scented candles in sight, or a tasty dessert.

Make this a nice evening for yourself so that it feels like an active choice to spend the night alone.

Don’t compare your evening.

If you’re planning on being alone on New Year’s Eve, try to avoid looking at what everyone else is up to.

No matter how much you’re enjoying your evening, you’ll instantly feel a bit rubbish if you look at what an amazing time everyone else is having.

Movie night

A movie night with the family is a classic way to celebrate any occasion. However, if you want to make this movie night really special, you can do something different this time. Watch purely Kenyan films released this year. For example, Medicine man - a vernacular film in the Kiembu language premiered this year.

Read a book

If you enjoy quiet nights at home, why not treat this like just another one of those nights? Choose a good book that you can't put down and spend the night reading. If you really want to get a jump start on making improvements for the following year, you can opt for a self-help book that focuses on interpersonal skills.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

