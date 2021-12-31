How to avoid feeling lonely on New Year's Eve

Whether you're spending New Year's Eve alone because of COVID-19 or because you're far away from friends and family, here are four ways to prevent yourself from feeling sad.

Treat yourself...You deserve it!

Do something lovely for yourself as a little celebration. That can be a nice glass of wine to celebrate with at midnight, a sensual bubble bath with rose petals and scented candles in sight, or a tasty dessert.

Make this a nice evening for yourself so that it feels like an active choice to spend the night alone.

Don’t compare your evening.

If you’re planning on being alone on New Year’s Eve, try to avoid looking at what everyone else is up to.

No matter how much you’re enjoying your evening, you’ll instantly feel a bit rubbish if you look at what an amazing time everyone else is having.

Movie night

A movie night with the family is a classic way to celebrate any occasion. However, if you want to make this movie night really special, you can do something different this time. Watch purely Kenyan films released this year. For example, Medicine man - a vernacular film in the Kiembu language premiered this year.

Read a book