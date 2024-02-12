The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan shilling notes
Hey there, savvy borrowers! Let's face it, we've all been there – that awkward moment when you borrow some cash from a friend or family member, and then suddenly, you find yourself doing the invisible dance of avoiding them like the plague.

Whether for that emergency pizza party or to cover unexpected bills, borrowing money can sometimes leave you feeling like you're starring in your version of 'Mission Impossible.'

But fear not, because I'm here to share some tips on borrowing money and making the lender forget (or at least forgive) your debt.

First things first, choose your timing wisely. You don't want to ask for money when your friend is stressed out or going through a rough patch themselves.

Catch them on a good day, preferably when they're feeling generous or just received their paycheck.

And hey, if you can't find the right moment, maybe it's a sign that you should hold off on asking altogether.

First things first, when you're asking someone for a loan, it's essential to be polite and humble about it. No one likes a demanding borrower, right?

Approach the lender with a smile, a friendly tone, and a genuine appreciation for their help. A little charm can go a long way in making the borrowing experience smoother.

When you approach your friend or family member for a loan, be upfront about why you need the money.

Whether it's for rent, groceries, or to splurge on that new pair of sneakers, honesty goes a long way.

However, you don't need to spill all the juicy details – keep it brief and to the point. After all, nobody wants to hear a long-winded sob story.

Once you've secured the loan, make sure to discuss a repayment plan with the lender.

Whether it's paying back in installments or all at once, having a clear timeline shows that you're serious about honoring your debt. And remember, stick to your word – nobody likes a flaky borrower.

After borrowing money, it's essential to maintain open communication with the lender.

Check-in periodically to update them on your progress and reassure them that you haven't vanished into thin air.

However, avoid bombarding them with constant reminders about the debt – nobody wants to feel like they're being hounded.

Lastly, don't forget to show your gratitude. Whether it's a heartfelt thank-you card, a small gift, or treating them to lunch once you're back on your feet, a little appreciation goes a long way in making the lender feel valued and appreciated.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

