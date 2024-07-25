Did you know cold weather can hurt your skin? Here’s a perfect routine to fight back!

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! With the right skincare routine, you can keep your skin hydrated and glowing even in the chilliest weather.

Here’s how to keep your skin happy and hydrated even when the temperatures plummet.

Step 1: Gentle cleansing

First things first, let’s talk about cleansing. You might be tempted to skip this step, but trust us, your skin needs it.

However, ditch those harsh cleansers that strip your skin of its natural oils. Instead, opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser.

Look for ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid, which help retain moisture. Cleansing twice a day is key – once in the morning to start your day fresh and once before bed to remove the day’s grime.

Step 2: Exfoliation

Exfoliating might sound counterintuitive when your skin is already feeling dry, but it’s a crucial step.

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing your moisturizer to penetrate deeper and work better.

Aim to exfoliate once or twice a week using a gentle scrub or an enzyme-based exfoliant. But remember, less is more – over-exfoliating can lead to irritation, so keep it light!

Step 3: Hydration, hydration, hydration!

Now, let’s get to the star of the show – hydration. When it comes to moisturising, think of it as feeding your skin a big, juicy burger.

You want something rich and nourishing. Look for a thick, creamy moisturiser that’s packed with hydrating ingredients like ceramides, shea butter, or squalane.

Apply it generously, both in the morning and at night. Don’t forget your neck and décolletage – they need love too!

Step 4: The magic of serums

If you really want to up your skincare game, introduce a hydrating serum into your routine. Serums are like the secret sauce of skincare – they’re packed with concentrated ingredients that deliver a powerful punch.

A hyaluronic acid serum is perfect for winter because it attracts moisture to your skin, keeping it plump and hydrated.

Apply your serum after cleansing and before moisturising for the best results.

Step 5: Don’t forget your lips

Chapped lips are the bane of winter, but they don’t have to be. Keep a nourishing lip balm with you at all times and apply it frequently.

Look for ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and vitamin E. At night, slather on a thick layer to let it work its magic while you sleep. Your lips will thank you!

Step 6: Sunscreen – Yes, even in winter!

One of the biggest skincare myths is that you don’t need sunscreen in winter. False! The sun’s harmful rays can still damage your skin even when it’s cold outside.

Make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even on cloudy days. Your future self will be grateful for the extra protection.

Step 7: Humidify your space

Indoor heating can suck the moisture out of the air, leaving your skin even drier. Combat this by using a humidifier in your home.

It adds moisture back into the air, helping to keep your skin hydrated. If you don’t have a humidifier, placing bowls of water near radiators or heaters can also help.

Step 8: Drink up!

Hydration isn’t just about what you put on your skin – it’s also about what you put in your body.

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Herbal teas are also a great way to warm up and stay hydrated during the cold months.

