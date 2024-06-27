If anxiety over Finance Bill protests is overwhelming, try these 10 tips to stay sane

The ongoing protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Kenya have created a climate of uncertainty and tension across the nation.
How to maintain your sanity amid Finance Bill protests
As thousands of citizens take to the streets to voice their opposition, the atmosphere is charged with anxiety, frustration, and concern for the future.
Such an environment can be mentally and emotionally draining, making it challenging to maintain a sense of peace and stability.
In times like these, it's crucial to find ways to keep your sanity intact and navigate through the turmoil with resilience and composure.
This article offers practical tips on how to manage stress and maintain your mental health during these turbulent times.
Understand & accept your emotions
Firstly, it's important to acknowledge and accept your emotions. The situation is stressful, and it's natural to feel anxious, angry, or sad.
Trying to suppress these feelings can lead to further mental distress. Instead, give yourself permission to feel and express these emotions in a healthy way.
Talk to someone you trust about how you're feeling, write in a journal, or engage in activities that help you process your emotions.
Stay informed but limit media consumption
While it's essential to stay informed about the protests and the developments surrounding the Finance Bill, constant exposure to news can be overwhelming and anxiety-inducing.
Set specific times during the day to catch up on the news, and avoid consuming it right before bed. Rely on reputable news sources and avoid sensationalist media that might heighten your anxiety.
Practice mindfulness & relaxation techniques
Mindfulness and relaxation techniques can be incredibly beneficial during stressful times. Practices such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga can help calm your mind and reduce anxiety.
These techniques encourage you to stay in the present moment, which can prevent your mind from spiraling into worry about the future. Even just a few minutes of mindfulness practice each day can make a significant difference.
Maintain a routine
In times of chaos, maintaining a regular routine can provide a sense of normalcy and control.
Set a daily schedule that includes time for work, self-care, and relaxation. Stick to regular sleep patterns, eat balanced meals, and make time for physical activity.
A structured routine can help ground you and provide stability amid uncertainty.
Connect with supportive people
Social support is crucial for mental well-being, especially during stressful times. Stay connected with friends, family, and community groups who can offer emotional support and solidarity.
Sharing your experiences and hearing from others can provide comfort and reduce feelings of isolation. If possible, participate in community activities or peaceful gatherings that promote unity and support.
Engage in positive activities
Engaging in activities that you enjoy and that bring you joy can help distract your mind from the stress of the situation.
Whether it's reading a book, cooking, gardening, or pursuing a hobby, find time to do things that make you happy.
Creative activities, in particular, can be therapeutic and provide a much-needed escape from the tension.
Exercise regularly
Physical activity is a proven stress reliever and mood booster. Regular exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters.
Whether it's a brisk walk, a workout at the gym, or a dance session at home, find an exercise routine that you enjoy and stick with it. Physical activity can also improve your sleep, which is crucial for managing stress.
Limit substance use
During stressful times, it's tempting to turn to alcohol, tobacco, or other substances as a coping mechanism.
However, these can actually exacerbate stress and have negative impacts on your mental and physical health.
Try to limit or avoid these substances and find healthier ways to cope with stress, such as through exercise, relaxation techniques, or talking to a friend.
Seek professional help if needed
If you find that your stress and anxiety are becoming unmanageable, don't hesitate to seek professional help.
Therapists and counselors can provide strategies and support to help you cope with your emotions.
Many mental health professionals offer online sessions, making it easier to access help during times of unrest.
Focus on what you can control
Finally, focus on what you can control. There are many aspects of the current situation that are beyond your control, and worrying about them can lead to feelings of helplessness.
Instead, concentrate on the things you can influence, such as your own actions, thoughts, and responses.
Taking small steps towards positive change in your own life can help you feel more empowered and less overwhelmed.
This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.