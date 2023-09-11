The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to prepare for El Nino

Fabian Simiyu

Here is what you need to do during the El Nino

El Nino waves
El Nino waves

El Niño is a weather phenomenon characterized by the periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

While it can bring beneficial rains and alleviate droughts in some regions, it can also lead to severe flooding, landslides, and other weather-related disasters in others.

To minimize the impact of El Niño on your safety and property, it's crucial to be well-prepared.

In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to prepare for El Niño.

Heavy rains
Heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

Before we dive into preparation tips, it's important to have a basic understanding of El Niño and its potential effects on weather patterns. El Niño can result in:

  1. Increased rainfall in some regions, leading to flooding.
  2. Drought conditions in other areas.
  3. Warmer ocean temperatures, affecting marine life and ecosystems.
  4. More frequent and severe storms and hurricanes.
  5. Altered weather patterns globally.

With these potential outcomes in mind, here's how you can prepare for El Niño:

One of the first steps in preparing for El Niño is to stay informed about weather forecasts and climate reports.

Pay attention to updates from local meteorological services and international climate agencies. This information will help you anticipate changes in weather patterns and plan accordingly.

Heavy rain
Heavy rain Pulse Live Kenya
Create a comprehensive emergency plan for your household. This plan should include:

  • Evacuation routes and assembly points in case of flooding or other emergencies.
  • Emergency contacts, including family members, neighbors, and local authorities.
  • An emergency supply kit containing essential items like food, water, medications, flashlights, and batteries.
  • A communication plan for staying in touch with loved ones during severe weather events.

To safeguard your home against El Niño-related flooding and storm damage, consider the following steps:

  • Clean and maintain your gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage.
  • Elevate valuable items and electrical systems to minimize flood damage.
  • Install sump pumps and consider flood insurance if you live in a flood-prone area.
  • Trim trees and branches that could fall on your property during strong winds.
Kenya Met warns of heavy rains
Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The World Bank has approved a grant of $150 million to help Chad combat flood risks

Local communities should invest in infrastructure improvements to mitigate the impact of El Niño. This may include:

  • Building and maintaining flood control systems like levees and dams.
  • Implementing better stormwater management and drainage systems.
  • Ensuring emergency response teams and equipment are readily available.
In areas prone to drought during El Niño, it's essential to:

  • Conserve water by fixing leaks and reducing unnecessary usage.
  • Implement water-saving technologies and practices, such as rainwater harvesting.
  • Diversify agricultural practices to withstand dry conditions.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

