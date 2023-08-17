The sports category has moved to a new website.

‘When will you have kids?’ - 7 classy responses

Amos Robi

Embarking on the journey of starting a family is a deeply personal decision, yet it's a topic that often finds its way into casual conversations.

Women having a conversation
Women having a conversation

The question of 'when will you have kids?' can be a well-intentioned inquiry or a potentially intrusive probe, depending on how it's approached.

Responding to this question with grace and poise is an art, requires a delicate balance between assertiveness and respect for personal boundaries.

In this article, we present seven refined and classy responses that empower you to navigate the 'when will you have kids?'

1. Direct and honest

A simple, honest response can effectively address the question without divulging too much information.

Clearly tell the person asking you are not ready to have kids, you intend not to have kids or you are still trying to get one.

'I will have kids when ready.'

Infusing humour into your reply can diffuse potential awkwardness while steering the conversation away from personal matters.

Creating a light moment from the question can bring a smile to both parties and even deflect the question.

You must also not answer the question, you can choose to ignore it and introduce something completely different.

'What do you think about the President's first term.'

Women having a conversation
Women having a conversation Women having a conversation Pulse Live Kenya

Craft a response that maintains an element of ambiguity while acknowledging the question.

Say something like 'We're letting life unfold at its own pace.'

Politely asserting your boundaries can be done graciously. Respond with 'It's a personal topic, and we're keeping our plans private for now' or 'We appreciate your interest, but it's not something we're discussing openly.'

Gently educate the questioner about the sensitivity of the topic by saying, 'It's worth mentioning that family planning can be a private and sensitive matter for many people, so it's always good to be mindful when asking.'

Expressing your feelings in a considerate manner can create understanding. Share sentiments like 'It's a decision that we're approaching thoughtfully and considerately, taking into account various factors.'

Women having a conversation
Women having a conversation Women having a conversation Pulse Live Kenya

If you wish to end the discussion altogether, use a response that firmly closes the topic. Consider saying 'I appreciate your interest, but I'd prefer not to discuss this' or 'Let's focus on something else.'

