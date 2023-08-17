‘When will you have kids?’ - 7 classy responses

Responding to this question with grace and poise is an art, requires a delicate balance between assertiveness and respect for personal boundaries.

In this article, we present seven refined and classy responses that empower you to navigate the 'when will you have kids?'

1. Direct and honest

A simple, honest response can effectively address the question without divulging too much information.

Clearly tell the person asking you are not ready to have kids, you intend not to have kids or you are still trying to get one.

'I will have kids when ready.'

2. Light Humor

Infusing humour into your reply can diffuse potential awkwardness while steering the conversation away from personal matters.

Creating a light moment from the question can bring a smile to both parties and even deflect the question.

3. Deflecting with curiosity

You must also not answer the question, you can choose to ignore it and introduce something completely different.

'What do you think about the President's first term.'

Women having a conversation Pulse Live Kenya

4. Exploring ambiguity

Craft a response that maintains an element of ambiguity while acknowledging the question.

Say something like 'We're letting life unfold at its own pace.'

5. Privacy and boundaries

Politely asserting your boundaries can be done graciously. Respond with 'It's a personal topic, and we're keeping our plans private for now' or 'We appreciate your interest, but it's not something we're discussing openly.'

7. Educating

Gently educate the questioner about the sensitivity of the topic by saying, 'It's worth mentioning that family planning can be a private and sensitive matter for many people, so it's always good to be mindful when asking.'

8. Sharing your emotions

Expressing your feelings in a considerate manner can create understanding. Share sentiments like 'It's a decision that we're approaching thoughtfully and considerately, taking into account various factors.'

10. Silencing the question