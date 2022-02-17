Inside Bahati's new Sh27 million 4-bedroom mansionette [Video]

A spot check shows that the four-bedroom maisonette was up for sale at Sh27.5 million and it appears that the Bahatis are the new owners.

A tour of the house hosted by YouTuber Lilian Kahoi in May 2021 showed that the house is located at Kamakis along the Eastern Bypass.

Its main entrance opens into a dining room which borders an open-plan kitchen with inbuilt appliances such as a dishwasher, oven, burners, and microwave.

The living room features a sunken floor, large windows and an electronically operated fireplace.

The ground level holds the kitchen, living room, one guest bedroom ensuite, and a laundry area.

The master bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet, dressing table and an ensuite bathroom fitted with a bathtub which doubles up as a jacuzzi and a cubicle shower.

Opposite the master bedroom is an extra room that can be used as an additional bedroom or a lounge area.

The house sits on a 50 by 100 plot of land with a total floor area of 340 square meters. The backyard can be used to hang laundry or host small parties.

Bahati is yet to unveil what the house looks like after moving in with his family, details such as furniture and interior décor upgrades.

Some of the changes made include the construction of a glass-fitted gazebo on the outside and perimeter wall finishing.

Tour inside house Kevin Bahati gifted Diana Marua

Bahati unveiled the fully furnished house to his wife and she could not hold back her tears.

“I have taken time to get you this gift because this has been your dream for so long. This is your gift you can be proud of it and be proud that you own it… I know you have been waiting for so long and I know you are not expecting this but...

“You are now a proud owner of this Mansion and it's fully furnished,” Bahati said.

An emotional, Ms Marua, thanked her husband for always going the extra mile to make her and her family happy.

“Thank you baby. I love you so much. My baby got me a chopper ride to surprise me with a new house, a whole mansion. Thank you god for teaching me patience, you indeed make it beautiful in your own time