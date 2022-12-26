Intrusive questions nosy aunties are asking this festive season

When are you marrying or getting married?

Marriage is considered an accomplishment and the lack of it, a failure. Relatives will never give you a break until you introduce someone to them or hint at an engagement.

They will do a thorough investigation trying to figure out what could be wrong with you.

Stanlo Photography documented a bride as she adjusted her tiara on her wedding day.Her dress is visible in the shot, and she looked slightly away from the camera, making her look glamorous. Business Insider USA

They will even suggest things like putting on makeup, having long nails, or being well-educated as some of the reasons why men are scared of you.

They will go ahead and give you tips on how to be a catch, hoping next Christmas you will have a ring on your finger.

When are you getting a baby?

If you are in a relationship, aunties will keep asking for babies until the cows come home. For the 100th time, they will remind you that they are getting old and they’d like to see your little ones before they die.

They will ask such sensitive questions not considering that people might be experiencing infertility issues or might have suffered a miscarriage.

In one of her first public posts about her relationship with Jackson, Turner-Smith shared an image of a Pablo Nerud poem, as well as several sweet snapshots of her and Jackson. She also included a short video of an affectionate Jackson rubbing his partner's pregnant belly. "our 2nd valentine's day and it's even more magical than the first! here's to a lifetime of them," the "Queen & Slim" actor captioned the post. "happy valentine's day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart love you, baby daddy," Turner-Smith concluded in the caption. Business Insider USA

As if that’s not enough, they will compare you to a cousin or a family member younger than you who has children.

You have gained weight, what have you been eating?

Aunties will always address your weight gain in a very wanting manner. While some may see it as a good thing, others may use it to ridicule you.

They’ll encourage you to take some herbs they know of or supplements to lose some weight. Others may take that as a sign to assume you are pregnant.

Adding weight also means you are doing well, which means they’ll ask for more money. And if you lose a lot of weight, then this too is a problem.

They’ll ask whether you are sick or stressed and before you know it, there’ll be rumors that you are struggling back in the city.

Why aren’t you doing well like so and so?

Relatives like comparing family members. If you happen to be the eldest and your younger sibling has a better job or family, you’ll be under a lot of scrutiny and criticism.

They’ll want to know why you are falling behind in life yet you are supposed to be a role model to other people.

They won’t give you the respect you deserve or consult you concerning big matters in the family because to them, you have not proved to be a useful member of the family.

Which company do you work for?

Relatives will use this to determine how well you are doing for yourself in the city. If you mention a well reputable organization, they will praise and even respect you for that.

But if you are working for an infamous organization or let’s say you do something they don’t understand like gaming, they’ll assume you are struggling.

Median annual wage in 2021: $82,410Number of people employed in 2021: 7,650Typical education required: Postsecondary nondegree award Business Insider USA

God forbid if you are a; creative for example a photographer, musician, or an instrumentalist.

They’ll deem you lost and ask you to do something meaningful with your life. Something that also brings good money.

Why aren’t you in a relationship with so and so?

If you were in a relationship with someone, they’ll want to find out why you broke up. The not-so-considerate aunties will ask you to get back together reminding you that no human is perfect and that relationships or marriages involve a lot of work and compromise.

Business Insider USA

It doesn’t matter whether you were in an abusive or toxic relationship. They’ll remind you to submit and be loyal to your man no matter what happens.

These are the type of relatives who are quick to remind you that this generation is filled with soft kids who run away from everything.

These are demonic. Why do you have these?

If you have made a few changes since the last holiday, say you have grown dreadlocks, or have some tattoos or extra long nails, prepare to be roasted and ridiculed at home.