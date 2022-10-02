RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Kelvin Kinuthia and mum step out with matching outfits on birthday[Photos]

Amos Robi

Kinuthia bought his mother a brand new phone for her birthday gift

Content creator Kelvin Kinuthia and his mother
Crossdresser Kelvin Kinuthia marked his mother's birthday in style as the two stepped out in matching outfits.

Kinuthia who has a close relationship with his mother further penned a sweet message to his mother who he described as a great model to him.

“Mom, I couldn’t have asked for a greater role model than you growing up! You taught me everything I know which has made me the person I am today, and for that, I will be forever thankful to you.

You truly are such a remarkable and special lady, and I don’t just say that because you’re my mother! Sending you all my love today, on your special day! Happy birthday Mummy❤️🥰” Kinuthia celebrated his mother.

Content creator Kelvin Kinuthia and mother
In a past interview, Kinuthia described his mother as his number one fan who even buys him clothes for cross-dressing.

Kinuthia, who plays multiple female characters in his content, added that his mother loved the ‘Aunty wa Harrier’ character and even bought him clothes for the character.

“Initially the hate comments used to trouble her, she used to even call and ask whether I was alright but she eventually got used to it. She is the one that even bought the dress am wearing right now,” Kinuthia said in the interview.

Kelvin Kinuthia and mother
READ: TikTok star Kinuthia responds to claims of ‘eating fare' of Sh344K (Video)

Kinuthia said his early days on social media were tough, to the extent he almost quit but was convinced to stay by fellow content creators, noting that he no longer tolerates trolls and blocks anyone he feels is hateful.

“I am used to hate today, if you troll me, I just block you. If the blocklist section had a limit mine would have already been filled because I have blocked many people,” he said.

Kelvin Kinuthia's mother
READ: List of Kenyan male celebrities who crossdress

The 20-year-old further revealed he has no problem with pronouns used on him, saying that he is comfortable with either the pronouns ‘he’ or ‘she’.

