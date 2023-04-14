The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

Berlinda Entsie

Numerous reasons could contribute to you having a light period.

Menstruation (WomensHealthMag)
Menstruation (WomensHealthMag)

Menstruation is the monthly shedding of the lining of your uterus. Menstruation is also known by the terms menses, menstrual period, cycle or period.

However, not all have periods that are either too heavy, nor do they last too long. Some women have light periods.

Light periods could happen as a result of what you eat and how well you sleep. There are more factors that can lead to light periods.

Each woman’s menstrual flow indeed varies from one another. Some may experience heavy periods (menorrhagia) or scanty ones known as hypomenorrhea. Here are some reasons why some women get light periods.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Stress

Mental or physical stress can alter the length of your period, hormone levels and menstrual flow, causing irregularity during the monthly cycle, says Dr Gomes.

  • Diet

A poor diet invites a lot of health problems. It is a significant contributor to affecting a woman’s menstruation as well. It can lead to menstrual irregularities.

  • Sleep
ADVERTISEMENT

Not getting sufficient sleep or having irregular sleep patterns can contribute to hormone fluctuations. That results in irregularities in the blood flow affecting menstrual health.

  • Poor blood circulation

In these cases, the expert notes that it is important to avoid bad fats. They form cholesterol deposits in the arteries where the blood flow gets obstructed, resulting in a scanty flow.

  • PCOS

Reproductive conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may affect the menstrual flow due to changes in hormone levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

To improve light periods, try these simple tips:

  • Exercise

You might not be up for it, but exercising during periods helps to maintain a healthy body weight and boost menstrual flow. If you are not a fan of gymming, try yoga. It helps with the menstrual flow and also mood swings that fluctuate when you are down.

  • Stay hydrated
ADVERTISEMENT

A woman’s menstrual flow is not just about blood, but also other fluids where the liquid fraction is an estimated 90 percent water. Thicker blood is not easy to flow smoothly, so it is important to stay hydrated to increase bleeding during periods.

  • Eat beetroot

Beetroot is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, manganese, folic acid, and fibre. It increases haemoglobin levels which help to improve blood circulation and blood flow during menstruation, making your periods heavier

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 significant African traditional accessories your self-care is missing

5 significant African traditional accessories your self-care is missing

Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

5 best date nights for her if you're not living together

5 best date nights for her if you're not living together

7 awesome African video games you can play with relatable storylines

7 awesome African video games you can play with relatable storylines

6 foods that can help women get pregnant faster

6 foods that can help women get pregnant faster

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

5 simple tips to find the best essay writing service

5 simple tips to find the best essay writing service

Mombasa ranked top 5 budget-friendly tourist havens in the world [Prices]

Mombasa ranked top 5 budget-friendly tourist havens in the world [Prices]

5 questions non-Muslims are embarrassed to ask during Ramadan

5 questions non-Muslims are embarrassed to ask during Ramadan

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jalang'o and wife Amina Chao; Mwakideu and wife

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Antony Muheria carries a cross as led other faithful in a religious procession to Our Lady of Constanta Cathedral in Nyeri during a past event

History behind why Easter is celebrated on different dates every year

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Watermelon

Try these watermelon face recipes for glowing skin