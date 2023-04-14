Menstruation is the monthly shedding of the lining of your uterus. Menstruation is also known by the terms menses, menstrual period, cycle or period.
Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies
Numerous reasons could contribute to you having a light period.
However, not all have periods that are either too heavy, nor do they last too long. Some women have light periods.
Light periods could happen as a result of what you eat and how well you sleep. There are more factors that can lead to light periods.
Each woman’s menstrual flow indeed varies from one another. Some may experience heavy periods (menorrhagia) or scanty ones known as hypomenorrhea. Here are some reasons why some women get light periods.
- Stress
Mental or physical stress can alter the length of your period, hormone levels and menstrual flow, causing irregularity during the monthly cycle, says Dr Gomes.
- Diet
A poor diet invites a lot of health problems. It is a significant contributor to affecting a woman’s menstruation as well. It can lead to menstrual irregularities.
- Sleep
Not getting sufficient sleep or having irregular sleep patterns can contribute to hormone fluctuations. That results in irregularities in the blood flow affecting menstrual health.
- Poor blood circulation
In these cases, the expert notes that it is important to avoid bad fats. They form cholesterol deposits in the arteries where the blood flow gets obstructed, resulting in a scanty flow.
- PCOS
Reproductive conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may affect the menstrual flow due to changes in hormone levels.
Ways to improve light periods
To improve light periods, try these simple tips:
- Exercise
You might not be up for it, but exercising during periods helps to maintain a healthy body weight and boost menstrual flow. If you are not a fan of gymming, try yoga. It helps with the menstrual flow and also mood swings that fluctuate when you are down.
- Stay hydrated
A woman’s menstrual flow is not just about blood, but also other fluids where the liquid fraction is an estimated 90 percent water. Thicker blood is not easy to flow smoothly, so it is important to stay hydrated to increase bleeding during periods.
- Eat beetroot
Beetroot is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, manganese, folic acid, and fibre. It increases haemoglobin levels which help to improve blood circulation and blood flow during menstruation, making your periods heavier
