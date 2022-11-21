Organisations that support cancer patients who have lost their hair in Kenya

Cancer refers to any one of a large number of diseases characterized by the development of abnormal cells that divide uncontrollably and have the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal body tissue. Cancer often can spread throughout ones body. It is believed that cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the world.

The month of October is set to raise awareness of breast cancer awareness, a yearly initiative to raise the disease's profile. The objective is to engage as many people as possible to increase awareness and financial support for life-saving research and support services.

People who have brushed with the disease often came out to give their stories on how they have been fighting the killer disease and those who have not yet opened out on the matter often come out and show their support to those who are fighting the disease.

Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Citizen TV actor opens up about battling cancer

Some of the renowned people who are said to have succumbed to the disease include Nobel Peace Prize and globally acclaimed environmentalists Professor Wangari Maathai, former Kitui West Parliamentarian Francis Nyenze, former TV presenter and journalist, Janet Kanini Ikua, Waweru Mburu, former Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, former Bomet County governor, Joyce Laboso among others.

Other than this, there are other leaders and prominent people that have come out and publicly confirmed that they are fighting the disease.

One of the people that has not shied away from confirming to be fighting the disease is Kisumu governor, Professor Anyang' Nyong'o.

He was diagnosed with the disease in 2010, and he was treated and confirmed cancer-free but still keeps himself well saying that regular checkups, mindful eating, living positively and God's grace are what keep him going in his post-cancer life.

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer occurs when malignant tumors develop in the breast. By separating from the primary tumor, these cells can invade blood arteries or lymphatic vessels, which branch into various body areas. The process of cancer cells spreading throughout the body and beginning to harm additional tissues and organs is known as metastasis.

Pulse Live Kenya

Some breast cancer signs can be identified early just by being vigilant about your breast health, but many are subtle and not evident without a professional examination.

Some of the common and major signs of breast cancer are nipple tenderness or a lump or thickening in or near the breast or underarm area, a change in the skin texture, or an enlargement of pores in the skin of the breast, and a lump in the breast which must be checked by a professional as not all lumps are cancerous.

Breast cancer can be identified via a variety of procedures, such as mammography, ultrasound, MRI, and biopsy.

Breast, colorectal, endometrial, lung, cervical, skin, and ovarian cancers are a few of the cancers that most frequently afflict women. Your life could be saved if you are aware of these cancers and what you can do to help prevent them or detect them early when they are little, haven't spread, and might be simpler to treat. On the side of men, some of the cancers that most often affect them are prostate, colorectal, lung, and skin cancers.

No-Shave November

Pulse Live Kenya

At the same time, No-Shave November's objective is to raise awareness by embracing and allowing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, to grow wild and free. The guidelines of No-Shave November are simple, men put down their razors for 30 days and donate their monthly hair-maintenance expenses to the cause.

By not shaving during the month of November, one is expected to donate the money one would ordinarily spend on shaving and grooming to help those battling cancer, spread awareness about cancer prevention, and save lives. That is how the two months of October and November relate to the same health agenda.

One of the effects of cancer and one which comes as a result of treatment because of some types of chemotherapy causes the hair on your head and other parts of your body to fall out. In the area of the body being treated by radiation therapy, hair loss is another side effect that is possible. The word for hair loss is alopecia.

Organisations that Support Cancer Patients

Some of the organisations that are involved in treatment, education, and even financial support to people who lose hair due to cancer in Kenya include.