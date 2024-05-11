Sharing is often seen as a gesture of goodwill, but when it comes to personal items, setting boundaries is crucial for maintaining health and respecting personal space.
Items you should never share with anyone
Here is a list of items you should never share with anyone
Here are ten items that, for various reasons ranging from hygiene to personal security, should always be kept just to oneself.
1. Toothbrushes
Sharing a toothbrush can transfer bacteria and viruses, increasing the risk of infections. Personal hygiene items, especially those used in the mouth, should always be individual.
2. Deodorants & roll-ons
These products come into direct contact with your skin and can spread infections or skin irritations from one person to another. Stick to your personal stick!
3. Razors
Using someone else’s razor can expose you to blood-borne pathogens like hepatitis B and C, as well as lead to bacterial infections. Razors are personal grooming tools that should never be shared.
4. Earphones
Sharing earphones can spread ear infections and bacteria. Additionally, the earwax and other debris from ears can accumulate on earphones, making them something you might want to keep to yourself.
5. Makeup
Eye and skin infections can easily be transmitted through shared makeup. Products like mascara and lipstick are particularly susceptible to harboring harmful bacteria.
6. Nail clippers
These tools can spread fungal infections and should be used individually. Each family member should have their own set to avoid the spread of infections like athlete's foot.
7. Passwords
In the digital age, sharing passwords can compromise your personal and financial security. Keep passwords confidential to protect your digital identity.
8. Medications
Every medication, whether prescription or over-the-counter, is intended for the person to whom it was prescribed.
Sharing medications can lead to incorrect dosing, adverse reactions, and can be legally questionable.
9. Undergarments
For reasons of personal hygiene and comfort, undergarments should never be shared. This also applies to swimwear, which should always remain personal.
Mobile phones
While not as obvious, phones hold personal information and access to potentially sensitive data. Sharing phones can inadvertently lead to privacy breaches or misuse.
