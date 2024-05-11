The sports category has moved to a new website.

Items you should never share with anyone

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of items you should never share with anyone

Wireless earphones in a person's hand [Image: Swamy K]
Wireless earphones in a person's hand [Image: Swamy K]

Sharing is often seen as a gesture of goodwill, but when it comes to personal items, setting boundaries is crucial for maintaining health and respecting personal space.

Here are ten items that, for various reasons ranging from hygiene to personal security, should always be kept just to oneself.

Sharing a toothbrush can transfer bacteria and viruses, increasing the risk of infections. Personal hygiene items, especially those used in the mouth, should always be individual.

Toothbrush and toothpaste
Toothbrush and toothpaste

These products come into direct contact with your skin and can spread infections or skin irritations from one person to another. Stick to your personal stick!

A lady applying deodorant on her body
A lady applying deodorant on her body
Using someone else’s razor can expose you to blood-borne pathogens like hepatitis B and C, as well as lead to bacterial infections. Razors are personal grooming tools that should never be shared.

Lady shaving her eyebrows using a Razor blades
Lady shaving her eyebrows using a Razor blades

Sharing earphones can spread ear infections and bacteria. Additionally, the earwax and other debris from ears can accumulate on earphones, making them something you might want to keep to yourself.

Wireless earphones in a person's hand [Image: Swamy K]
Wireless earphones in a person's hand [Image: Swamy K]
Eye and skin infections can easily be transmitted through shared makeup. Products like mascara and lipstick are particularly susceptible to harboring harmful bacteria.

Make up kit
Make up kit

These tools can spread fungal infections and should be used individually. Each family member should have their own set to avoid the spread of infections like athlete's foot.

A nail clipper
A nail clipper

In the digital age, sharing passwords can compromise your personal and financial security. Keep passwords confidential to protect your digital identity.

Every medication, whether prescription or over-the-counter, is intended for the person to whom it was prescribed.

Sharing medications can lead to incorrect dosing, adverse reactions, and can be legally questionable.

A person taking medication
A person taking medication

For reasons of personal hygiene and comfort, undergarments should never be shared. This also applies to swimwear, which should always remain personal.

Undergarments
Undergarments
While not as obvious, phones hold personal information and access to potentially sensitive data. Sharing phones can inadvertently lead to privacy breaches or misuse.

A person dialing a mobile phone
A person dialing a mobile phone

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

