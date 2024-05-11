Items you should never share with anyone

Here are ten items that, for various reasons ranging from hygiene to personal security, should always be kept just to oneself.

1. Toothbrushes

Sharing a toothbrush can transfer bacteria and viruses, increasing the risk of infections. Personal hygiene items, especially those used in the mouth, should always be individual.

2. Deodorants & roll-ons

These products come into direct contact with your skin and can spread infections or skin irritations from one person to another. Stick to your personal stick!

3. Razors

Using someone else’s razor can expose you to blood-borne pathogens like hepatitis B and C, as well as lead to bacterial infections. Razors are personal grooming tools that should never be shared.

4. Earphones

Sharing earphones can spread ear infections and bacteria. Additionally, the earwax and other debris from ears can accumulate on earphones, making them something you might want to keep to yourself.

5. Makeup

Eye and skin infections can easily be transmitted through shared makeup. Products like mascara and lipstick are particularly susceptible to harboring harmful bacteria.

6. Nail clippers

These tools can spread fungal infections and should be used individually. Each family member should have their own set to avoid the spread of infections like athlete's foot.

7. Passwords

In the digital age, sharing passwords can compromise your personal and financial security. Keep passwords confidential to protect your digital identity.

8. Medications

Every medication, whether prescription or over-the-counter, is intended for the person to whom it was prescribed.

Sharing medications can lead to incorrect dosing, adverse reactions, and can be legally questionable.

9. Undergarments

For reasons of personal hygiene and comfort, undergarments should never be shared. This also applies to swimwear, which should always remain personal.

You might make an exception for bras and underwear that have clearly never been worn with their original price tags still attached. Otherwise, you'll want to avoid any garments of the sort.The same standard applies to bathing suits.

Mobile phones

While not as obvious, phones hold personal information and access to potentially sensitive data. Sharing phones can inadvertently lead to privacy breaches or misuse.

