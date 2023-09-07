LoHo Learning: Transforming Kenyan education with AI-powered innovation

One such company that has excelled in this field is LoHo Learning, a local startup harnessing the power of AI to enhance access to affordable, high-quality education for learners across the country.

Over the past year, LoHo has been proactive in revolutionising education for Kenyan children by making learning more interactive and engaging.

Pulse Live Kenya

The era of passive learning has faded away, as LoHo Learning adopts an interactive approach designed to make learning enjoyable.

They achieve this by facilitating easy access to learning materials, and offering their books for both online and offline use.

This means that learners can download books while connected to the internet and read them offline.

In an interview with a local publication, Mr James Ong'ang'a, the founder and CEO of LoHo Learning, explained that the startup's inception was driven by the escalating costs faced by publishers due to a sharp increase in paper prices.

He noted, "This meant that most paper used by publishers was either imported or recycled, but even importation became costly due to the weakening Kenyan shilling against the US dollar."

via Google Images

In contrast to printed books, eBooks can be easily updated and distributed.

This is especially important considering the recent recommendations by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms, which may require schools and parents to repurchase books following curriculum updates.

David Mwangi, the Marketing Manager at LoHo Learning, emphasised, "Unlike traditional books, we are always updated and easily accessible anywhere, anytime.

"Therefore, there is essentially no downtime when it comes to accessing the most up-to-date and accurate information."

This innovative EdTech company is also redefining the concept of the classroom, making learning not only more accessible but also inclusive for children with special needs.

Who will benefit from LoHo?

Mr Ong'ang'a highlighted their commitment to inclusivity, saying, "We are working to ensure that our content is inclusive for differently-abled learners.

"We believe in expanding access to knowledge for all, making inclusivity the foundation of effective eLearning. By designing our eBooks with empathy and accessibility as top priorities, we ensure that the doors to knowledge remain wide open to everyone, regardless of their abilities."

According to Mr Ong'ang'a, LoHo has partnered with 120 schools that use its online version, serving approximately 38,000 learners. Additionally, 22 schools in Dadaab are utilising its offline version.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, the startup faces significant challenges, including the lack of electricity and internet access in some schools, particularly in rural areas.

Another challenge is the insufficient funds allocated to public schools for the adoption of new learning technologies.

LoHo Learning eBooks are based on approved books tailored for both the 8-4-4 learning system and the new competency-based curriculum (CBC), with all content approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).