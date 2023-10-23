Made in Kenya: This Mombasa-made shoe expands 5 sizes as wearer's foot grows

Crafted with an adjustable design, these shoes have an easy-to-clean structure, featuring a compressed rubber sole, antibacterial synthetic upper, and high-grade velcro straps.

The Shoe That Grows is not merely a footwear innovation; it's a solution aimed at protecting vulnerable children from diseases and parasites prevalent when walking barefoot.

Lack of shows leaves children from vulnerable families susceptible to injuries, soil-transmitted diseases, social stigma, and even denies them entry to places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoes that expand to fit wearer's foot Pulse Live Kenya

Children's rapid foot growth exacerbates the issue, as they often outgrow donated shoes within a year, exposing them once again to health risks.

To combat this, The Shoe That Grows has been designed to adapt to the growing needs of children, providing a sustainable and long-lasting solution.

Made in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

All pairs of The Shoe That Grows have been locally manufactured in Mombasa, contributing to job creation in the very communities that benefit from its distribution.

This innovative footwear has not only made waves in Mombasa but has also gained recognition in the United States, being featured in prominent publications such as The Today Show, Buzzfeed, Smithsonian, and Business Insider.

In 2018, it received The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Patents for Humanity Award, further acknowledging its impact.

Shoes that expand to fit wearer's foot Pulse Live Kenya

The Shoe That Grows is available in five sizes, catering to both children and adults aged 2 and above.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founder's inspiration

Kenton Lee, the founder of Because International, came up with the innovation while working at an orphanage in Kenya, where he noticed a little girl with the ends of her shoes cut off and her toes sticking out.

He realized that many children in developing countries outgrow their shoes quickly, and often go barefoot, which can lead to infections and diseases that cause them to miss school.

Shoes that expand to fit wearer's foot Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT