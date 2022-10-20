Pinky Ghelani's 4-step guide to living as your best self [Video]

In the two decades that followed her exit from media, Pinky impressively built a career as a humanitarian supporting the UNHCR, moderator, model & brand influencer as well as a sought-after public speaker.

Fans continue to resonate with Pinky for her soft-spoken candour, especially when speaking about her personal life.

The women empowerment advocate and CEO of PinKE Media has publicly spoken about health challenges that cost her great job opportunities, struggling with grief after the loss of her father and brother, witnessing her mother getting shot as well as other traumatic events that left an impact on her.

In her latest Engage Talk, Pinky outlined four key tenets that she hopes will help more people adopt a 'limitless' approach to life.

Terming all the difficult times she has faced as life's way of getting her to pay attention, Pinky challenged her listeners to use difficulties to become better versions of themselves.

"Limitless to me means showing up, being present in this moment... you're educated, but you're willing to learn... that you have so much respect within yourself that your biases are not set in stone and you're willing to change and admit that you are flawed... when your attention is always on your intention," she explained.

Conveying that she uses the four-step guide daily, Pinky advised:-