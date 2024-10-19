Meet Kithure Kindiki's wife, Joyce: Illustrious career, wedding & support to husband

The nomination of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as Kenya’s Deputy President Prof. Kindiki’s nomination as Deputy President was announced on Friday morning by Speaker Moses Wetangula during a communication to the National Assembly. Paves the way for the country to welcome another second lady, the third under the 2010 constitution.
Kenya's Second Lady in waiting has a distinguished career and has been in the shadows of power, supporting Prof Kithure Kindiki
Joyce Gatiria Njagi who is the spouse to Kindiki is set to become Kenya’s Second Lady, taking over from Pastor Dorcas Rigathi whose spouse was impeached earlier this week.
She is the firstborn child in her family. AS the first born, she played mentored and guided her younger siblings through the challenges of life.
After keeping their marriage away from the glare of the public for years, Joyce will be thrust to the limelight while supporting her husband who is the Deputy President-elect and poised to become Kenya’s third Deputy President should ongoing court proceedings challenging Gachagua’s impeachment end in their favour.
Joyce's appearance in the media
The few occasions when she has appeared in the media include when she accompanied her husband to State House for his swearing in for the second time after President Ruto reconstituted the cabinet.
She was also in the media during her father’s burial eight months ago when she gave a moving tribute while overcome by emotions.
Joyce broke down and was comforted by her siblings, with the Interior CS also joining in to support his wife.
Accomplished scholar
Like her husband who hails from a family of scholars, Joyce is an accomplished academic who holds a PhD in Environmental Chemistry.
Her Profile on LinkedIn shed light on her distinguished career spanning almost three decades, revealing that she is a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi's Department of Chemistry.
Wedding, children & Kindiki's entry into public service
The couple walked down the aisle in an elaborate wedding in 2001, witnessed by their parents, friends and loved ones.
Their union has been blessed with three children whose lives have also been kept away from the glare of media.
Seven years after their wedding, Joyce stood by her husband when he made his debut in public service following his appointment to serve as the
With the full support of his wife, Kindiki resigned after three months, citing a lack of political will to resettle victims of the 2007 post-election violence.
Joyce supported her husband as he delved into politics in 2013, successfully winning the Tharaka Nithi Senatorial seat which he held for two terms.
Second Ladies and projects
Holders of the office of the Second Lady have historically had projects close to their hearts which they have implemented for the benefit of Kenyans.
For Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the empowerment of the boychild, rehabilitation of drug addicts was a course close to her hear.
Through her initiative., several people got a second chance to excel in life after undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation and training program that culminated in graduation.
While serving as the Second Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto implemented several initiatives, including women empowerment through the Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO).
With the High Court directive that barred Kindiki from assuming office, Kenyans will wait a little longer to know Joyce's initiatives should the ongoing court processes clear the way for Kindiki to become Kenya's third Deputy President.