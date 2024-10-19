Meet Kithure Kindiki's wife, Joyce: Illustrious career, wedding & support to husband

Joyce Gatiria Njagi who is the spouse to Kindiki is set to become Kenya’s Second Lady, taking over from Pastor Dorcas Rigathi whose spouse was impeached earlier this week.

She is the firstborn child in her family. AS the first born, she played mentored and guided her younger siblings through the challenges of life.

After keeping their marriage away from the glare of the public for years, Joyce will be thrust to the limelight while supporting her husband who is the Deputy President-elect and poised to become Kenya’s third Deputy President should ongoing court proceedings challenging Gachagua’s impeachment end in their favour.

Joyce's appearance in the media

The few occasions when she has appeared in the media include when she accompanied her husband to State House for his swearing in for the second time after President Ruto reconstituted the cabinet.

A screengrab image of Prof Kithure Kindiki's wife, Joyce Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

She was also in the media during her father’s burial eight months ago when she gave a moving tribute while overcome by emotions.

Joyce broke down and was comforted by her siblings, with the Interior CS also joining in to support his wife.

Accomplished scholar

Like her husband who hails from a family of scholars, Joyce is an accomplished academic who holds a PhD in Environmental Chemistry.

Her Profile on LinkedIn shed light on her distinguished career spanning almost three decades, revealing that she is a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi's Department of Chemistry.

Wedding, children & Kindiki's entry into public service

The couple walked down the aisle in an elaborate wedding in 2001, witnessed by their parents, friends and loved ones.

Their union has been blessed with three children whose lives have also been kept away from the glare of media.

Seven years after their wedding, Joyce stood by her husband when he made his debut in public service following his appointment to serve as the

With the full support of his wife, Kindiki resigned after three months, citing a lack of political will to resettle victims of the 2007 post-election violence.

Joyce supported her husband as he delved into politics in 2013, successfully winning the Tharaka Nithi Senatorial seat which he held for two terms.

Second Ladies and projects

Holders of the office of the Second Lady have historically had projects close to their hearts which they have implemented for the benefit of Kenyans.

For Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the empowerment of the boychild, rehabilitation of drug addicts was a course close to her hear.

Through her initiative., several people got a second chance to excel in life after undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation and training program that culminated in graduation.

While serving as the Second Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto implemented several initiatives, including women empowerment through the Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO).