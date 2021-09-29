6 "lukus" Kenyan men agree are "moto" [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

The society has spiraled into using one’s fashion sense or dressing style as a yardstick to measure how well or worse of a life they’re leading.

No wonder the other gender (the daughters of Zi...) have had their hearts shattered to smithereens after they fell heads-over-heels for a guy in a denim coat, a plain white t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Here’s how the ever-evolving fashion sense for men is perceived by a good number of people.

Suits

There’s a level of respect attributed to a person in a suit.

Over time, the myth that people in suits have money has never been demystified.

While a suit is mostly preferred by people as a starter pack for job interviews, going to church or attending a function we can't deny that even on an ordinary day a suit will transform any man!

While in the past, suits were only a darling for people in their mid-life, they have now evolved into a panache for the millennials and the GenZers.

With the influx of the well-fitted suits, there’s more to suits, and you wouldn't miss to come across a guy in a turtle-neck, a dapper suit and some loafers on a Monday.

Suits have stood the test of time and will likely remain a staple "luku".

The Khaki-official Looks

A preferred go-to look for gentlemen working in a semi-formal environment. It’s not a show of affluence but could easily be what many would agree is practical.

The Hoodie-Jeans Gang

This can be described as a “Hustler”, casual look. You wouldn’t be surprised to walk to town on a Sunday and find almost all men uniformly in this characteristic look.

The "I woke up like this" Loyals

They don’t give much thought to the way they dress. They could put on a suit with a cap on, would wear broken suit with a t-shirt.

Sometimes these dowdily-adorned eccentricities have millions stacked up in their bank accounts but they won’t change that one favourite shirt for over three damned years.

Sometimes they are obsessed with shorts... you know, them Subaru boys with their Maasai "shukas".

The Generation Z “Trendy Look”

Talk of revolutionizing the fashion industry, how about we laud these new kids on the block!

They thrive on skinny-Jeans that hold them tight like a corkscrew, the denim jackets, the a bit overwhelming Jordans and some brand-emblazoned t-shirts.

If you can keep up with them then mad props!

Out-with the paisley, in-with the Botanics

They are blazing the streets. You would bet most males by now own one or two silky flowered shirts.

Especially after President Uhuru Kenyatta popularized them, they’ve caused a frenzy.

