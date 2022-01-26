In a statement, Bien said that he has decided to make the change and will be taking some time off the grid to aid his newfound resolve.

Hinting that his notable presence online is likely to dwindle, the Mbwe Mbwe hit-maker opined that the internet may be a toxic place.

Without getting into specifics, Bien disclosed that there are habits he has picked up online - over a duration of years - which he now wishes to discard.

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza Pulse Live Kenya

Bien's reset and rewind

“So, after a long hard look in the mirror, I have decided to change my ways. The internet is a very toxic place and I just want to take a step back. There are a lot of habits that I picked up along the way that I am leaving behind this year. I just wanna reset and rewind. Thank you,” Bien said.

He added that he is considering quitting 'jaba' (Khat) and other substances because he is a changed person.

He noted that he does not expect the journey to be easy and he is prepared to walk the talk.

“Time to reset and rewind. From this day onwards, I am a changed man.

"I am even considering quitting jaba and other substances. It won't be easy but the Lord is with me. Let me see my true fans in the comments below,” he added.

Sauti Sol’s Bien announces plans to quit 'jaba' & other substances Pulse Live Kenya

Bien’s statement attracted lots of positive feedback from a section of his fans, who lauded him for his bold decision.

Reactions

carolradull After the first line I thought you were planning to grow hair 🤦‍♀️

ericomondi I knew you were on Hard Drugs all along😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂...The AUDACITY to Argue with a whole President...There is no way you Were Sober. Welcome back

therealpitson This is really awesome @bienaimesol if you need Prayers just halla bro🙌

_joldezo_ That's a boss move chairman🔥🔥....now you guys are free to follow me

alex_mwakideu Hapo kwa alcohol tuko pamoja... Inawezekana 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 Hapo kwa other substance... We need more clarity bwana Chairman 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

kalekyemumo This is amazing and I am here to support you as you push through to the new you!

justus_mwakideu Hapo sawa Chairman! Kila la Kheri! 👊🏾

berlinflorida This is a bold move. As a big fan, I'm proud of your decision either ways you're still Gon be cool 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Big up bald men love better.🙌

intheeyesofliz Love that 🙌 absorbing less and injecting more back into yourself 🙏🏽

teresiakinuthia42 We are with you in this as long as you promise not to quite spinning your waist and giving us sleepless nights 😍