Willis Raburu speaks on new body & Sh900,000 weight loss surgery [Photos]

Raburu said that he decided to go for the surgery after many attempts of trying to work with many fitness trainers.

He explained that his body formed a pattern of shedding weight and gaining it back and so he had to look for a more permanent solution.

At the time, in May 2022, the 10 Over 10 host was facing health risks which required him to seek alternative means.

“By the time I was going for the surgery, I was not doing well…I was 164kg. My pressure was high, my cholesterol was high,” he said.

Gastric bypass is surgery that helps people lose weight by changing how their stomach and small intestine handle the food they eat.

According to Raburu, one needs between Sh600,000 and Sh900,000 to have the surgery done locally.

After the first month, he had lost about 14kgs and doesn’t regret making the decision. The presenter added that he would be revealing his current weight in an upcoming episode on his YouTube channel.

After the surgery, patients must also be willing to make permanent changes to their lifestyle.

“I used to eat 6 to 8 chapatis or up to 8 pieces of fried chicken at a go but now I don’t think I can do one and a half chapatis,” he said.

Raburu is among a growing list of celebrities who have chosen surgery as a solution to help in their weight loss journey.

Recently, Award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress divulged that she had lost 5kgs almost a month after undergoing a gastric balloon procedure.

The actress had stated that she needed to shed weight for some new acting opportunities when she first revealed her plans to get the operation.

“… I am 5kgs down, I honestly feel much lighter and healthier, I have been on fluids, soups, and pureed food, I will this week transition slowly to solid food,” Kate Actress posted online.

In February, Joan Murugi Munyi, co-host of the popular TMI podcast, underwent a liposuction procedure.

Liposuction is a surgical procedure where excess fat is suctioned out of parts of the body where diet and exercise have not been able to get rid of the undesirable fat deposits.