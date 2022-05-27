Did you know some men find it hard to ejaculate? Here’s why that happens

Delayed ejaculation is when a man is unable to orgasm. If he takes more than 30 minutes of penetrative sex before he ejaculates, that could be a delayed ejaculation problem. When men last too long, sec can get tiring especially when the woman has climaxed. It makes the experience unfulfilling.

As opposed to 40% of men who suffer premature ejaculation, delayed ejaculation affects a meagre 4%.

So what causes this?

Masturbation

If a man masturbates a lot, like more than once a week or many times in a day, then he gets used to using his hands to ejaculate.

The experience from hands is wildly different from what he gets during penetrative sex. By the time he has a woman around for intercourse, he might be able to orgasm too fast. Reducing masturbation can increase anticipation and cause climax to happen faster.

Drugs and alcohol

When you are under the influence of drugs like weed (yes, weed is a drug), sexual dysfunction is a possibility. Alcohol also dulls your senses and ability to feel sensations and experience orgasm.

Delayed ejaculation may be an adverse effect of antidepressants, painkillers or drugs for anxiety and sexual performance-enhancing drugs.

Pacing

Sex is about intensity. When masturbating, a faster pace can make you cum quickly, but when it comes to actual penetrative sex, you need to know how to pace yourself.

Starting with quick strokes will not be in your best interest, slow motions and gradually increasing the pace when the sensation is higher is an excellent way to ejaculate faster.

Performance anxiety

Sex is a mental as well as a physical act. If there are mental restraints, it is harder to experience orgasm.