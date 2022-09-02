Guys, here is how you might be ruining your testosterone

Pulse

In addition to causing physical changes, having low levels of testosterone can affect you on an emotional level. The condition can lead to feelings of sadness or depression. Some people have trouble with memory and concentration and experience lowered motivation and self-confidence.

If that is you, it is likely that your testosterone levels are too low. Now that you know, take a look at your everyday habits and way of life. They could be contributing to a drop.

Your doctor can order a blood test to check your testosterone levels if you suspect they're low.

Testosterone levels are usually related to age and physical fitness, according to experts. But your doctor will probably also ask about your lifestyle to find out what else might be going on.

Here are a few ways you may be lowering your testosterone levels without knowing it:

1. Being overweight. Waist size has a much bigger impact on testosterone than aging, according to endocrinologists. Excess weight can keep testosterone levels low, according to the Society for Endocrinology. Obese and overweight men see the greatest improvement in their testosterone levels if they lose weight Preventing weight gain or losing weight may do the trick for you.

2. Sitting around. Being physically inactive could also lower your testosterone. When researchers had 30 sedentary young men participate in a 12-week exercise program, they found that the participants' testosterone levels increased, according to one study. In addition to weight loss, with exercise men may note improvements in testosterone, bone density, memory, fertility, heart and sexual health, as well as mood.

3. Using anabolic steroids. Use of anabolic steroids for bodybuilding will cause the testes to shut down their testosterone production according to experts. They add that this could be permanent, even after discontinuation of these drugs.

4. Using hair-loss medications. Certain hair-loss medications, such as Propecia (finasteride), block the conversion of testosterone into other active metabolites and can cause low libido and sexual function. Some people experience persistent symptoms like sexual dysfunction and depression after using finasteride, possibly because of the medication's effect on testosterone.

5. Not getting enough sleep. Sleep disruption does tend to lower testosterone, and there is a link between obstructive sleep apnea and low testosterone, according to experts. A review of research underscores the complicated relationship among excess weight, sleep disturbance, and low testosterone.

Treatment

The most common treatment is Testosterone Replacement Therapy or TRT.

A doctor will typically only prescribe TRT if the person has several symptoms of low testosterone and blood test results that indicate a deficiency.

There are several delivery methods of TRT, including:

skin patches

gels

tablets that dissolve in the mouth

injections

surgically implanted pellets that release the hormone

Most people will notice relief from symptoms within 4-6 weeks of starting TRT.

Natural ways to get back your lost testosterone

Weight loss and exercise can often increase testosterone levels naturally.

While changes to the lifestyle and diet alone may not raise levels sufficiently, they can often help.

It is important to remember that males typically lose testosterone as they age, and the potential benefits of lifestyle changes also decrease over time. Exercise, for example, often shows more significant results in younger people.

Diets high in zinc, Omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidant vitamins can support testosterone production.