Kenya celebrates region's first-ever successful penile implant

The operation was conducted on a 40-year-old patient who has suffered from erectile dysfunction and sought treatment at the facility.

A penile implant is a device intended as a remedy for erectile dysfunction, among other conditions.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Dr Ahmed Yousef, a consultant urologist and the lead surgeon in this sugery, it can cost between Sh800,000 to Sh1 million.

The surgery involves placing inflatable or flexible rods into a patient’s penis. The inflatable rods contain a saline solution and a pump which operates the device is tucked in the scrotum.

When the patient presses on the pump, the saline solution travels to the device and inflates it, creating an erection. Later, it is similarly manually deflated.

The surgery is only prescribed by a doctor for patients who fit strict eligibility criteria. Penile implants, however, do not increase desire or sensations.

A patient who has undergone the surgery is advised to observe a four to six-week recovery period before attempting intercourse.

Simple tips to prevent erectile dysfunction

1. Watch what you eat

Diet is everything and food is just not food because not all foods are healthy. And if a food item is bad for your heart, it’s definitely bad for your sex life. For a man to erect, there needs to be enough blood supply to the penis. Therefore, if you pack on foods that constrict arteries thus hindering the smooth flow of blood, your heart and manhood will suffer.

2. Avoid cholesterol

High levels of cholesterol lead to blood pressure which in return puts you at risk of cardiovascular diseases. It’s important to note that even slim people can have high cholesterol levels and you should check it out with the doctor to ensure your levels are okay. High cholesterol levels and blood pressure damage blood vessels that are supposed to be supplying blood to your penis.

3. Weight control

Now, women seem to be the only people who really care about their weight. But men should be concerned too. Too much weight puts you at the risk of diabetes which can in return cause erectile dysfunction.

exercise often Pulse Live Kenya

4. Hit the road

Research shows a very close link between a sedentary lifestyle and erectile dysfunction. Go riding, swimming, jogging and do some aerobics. But also be sure to do it moderately since too much strenuous exercise has a negative impact on your sex life.

5. Avoid smoking

Smoking is generally harmful to your lungs and you know it so well. But besides affecting your lungs and liver, it also affects your sex life. Smoking damages the blood vessels thus preventing blood flow to your loins.

6. Stress less