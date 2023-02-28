How dates increase sperm count and why men should eat them regularly

Science says that date fruits can even crank up your libido; improve your sperm quality and save your marriage. Research has proven what traditional wisdom has been saying all along. Dates boost your sex life by increasing your libido and improving your sexual performance. Also according to science, dates increase sperm count, and this is another reason why men should eat dates often.

How do dates increase sperm count? Have a look at what the research has revealed below.

How Dates Increase Sperm Count

Traditional medicine practitioners used the pollen of the date palm to make an antidote to male infertility. With that background, some researchers decided to investigate the substance of the local antidote.

There was an experimental study led by Bahmanpour et al. in 2006. The researchers discovered that dates did impact sperm and the reproductive system of adult male rats, who were the subjects of the experiment. The scientists noticed that eating dates greatly improved the count, the motility and DNA quality of the rats' sperm. It also increased the weights of the testes and epididymis. The credit went to estradiol and flavonoid; components in dates that seem to have a positive effect on the quality of sperm.

Pulse Nigeria

Also, in November of 2016, two experts in sexual health in Lagos advised men to eat dates; saying its consumption would enhance their sexual performance and increase their libido.

The man told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) that when men took dates appropriately, they could also improve their health conditions in many other ways. It could save them the shame of not satisfying their sexual partners, the experts said.

One of the men, Dr. Aminu Kazeem, a sexual health therapist who works at Energy for Sex Clinic in Lagos; said men who had performance problems should incorporate dates in their diet.

“Eating dates will promote sperm quality and quantity as it is one of the best natural fruits used for male fertility. It also increases the size of the testes in men and the size of breasts in women. Consuming the fruit can help to treat sexual disorders because it is a natural aphrodisiac.”

He further confirmed that dates contained high levels of estradiol and flavonoid which aid sperm motility and increase sperm count.

Dates Increase Libido And Do Other Things For You

Dates do more than increase sperm count and motility. They are good for your all-round health and vitality. Here are some other health benefits of eating dates below:

Maintain your sugar levels with dates

Want to satisfy your sugar craving? Instead of gorging on candies coated with sugar, have a few pieces of dates or sweets made out of it to beat your sugar craving in a healthy way. They are a good substitute for white sugar as they are free of sodium, cholesterol and fats. But remember, their calorific value is higher than other fruits so too much can lead to weight gain.

Pulse Nigeria

Dates aid your digestion

These little nuggets are rich in fibre, which means they are good for your digestive system and bowel movements. It also means they prevent the build-up of LDL cholesterol; which can put your heart health at risk by increasing your chances of getting hypertension, stroke, heart disease, etc.

Prevent anaemia

Iron is an essential nutrient your body needs to prevent anaemia. It helps your red blood cells carry oxygen better to various body parts which help in their better functioning. Lack of iron can leave you feeling fatigued even after doing the smallest of tasks. Eating dates can beat this deficiency.

Pulse Nigeria

Dates lower your risk of heart disease

Dates contain about 656 mg of potassium per 100g which makes them a powerhouse of potassium. According to WHO guidelines, an adult should consume 3,510 mg of potassium every day. Lower levels of potassium can make one more susceptible to high blood pressure, stroke, etc.

Improves overall health

Apart from all the above goodness, dates are also rich in other essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium and vitamin B6. The body needs both magnesium and calcium for proper bone growth; while vitamin B6 is needed to break down protein, and maintain normal levels of nerve function.

