Meta launches #ReelAdventures Campaign

The campaign features three adventure and travel focused community groups active on Facebook and Instagram to showcase how Kenyans are using Reels to express and share their travel experience across Kenya.

Since the rollout of Instagram and Facebook Reels, the feature has become popular with people who use it for connecting with their friends, families, and communities.

Influencers and content creators are also increasingly using the Reels to reach and engage their intended audiences. As a result, Reels have become a point of discovery and a powerful motivator for choosing travel destinations.

Pulse Live Kenya

#ReelAdventures will showcase Let’s Drift KE, Bundu Rovers and Baiskeli Adventures, local groups that promote travel and adventure in Kenya.

Through their itineraries and custom-made travel plans, they inspire members to participate in fun activities around hiking, trekking, cycling and off road 4x4 adventure drives.

Using Facebook and Instagram Reels, they are able to share with their followers and communities the amazing locations and outdoor activities they participate in.

Throughout the covid-19 pandemic, engagement on social media has seen these groups gain new followers and adventure seekers as Kenyans look for alternative ways to exercise, travel and spend time with friends and family.

Commenting on the campaign, Meta’s Communications Manager, Eastern Africa Janet Kemboi said, “We have found that a new form of tourism has emerged with people unearthing hidden travel destinations on social media."

Kemboi further broke down the benefits of using Reels as a tool to support local tourism. "The #ReelAdventures campaign aims to showcase how groups and communities on Facebook and Instagram are using Reels as a powerful tool to support local tourism by drawing people's attention to travel and adventure activities in Kenya,” said Kemboi.

Meta technologies have always been about connecting people, creating value, and helping people discover new ideas and experiences.

Short-form video is an increasing part of how people consume content and Reels has become Meta’s fastest-growing content format.