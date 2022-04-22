RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Meta launches #ReelAdventures Campaign

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

#ReelAdventures will showcase local groups that promote travel and adventure.

Instagram Reels logos displayed on a phone screens are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 2, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Instagram Reels logos displayed on a phone screens are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 2, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Meta has launched #ReelAdventures, an engaging lifestyle campaign that aims to raise awareness and educate people on how to leverage Facebook and Instagram Reels during their travel experiences across Kenya.

Recommended articles

The campaign features three adventure and travel focused community groups active on Facebook and Instagram to showcase how Kenyans are using Reels to express and share their travel experience across Kenya.

Since the rollout of Instagram and Facebook Reels, the feature has become popular with people who use it for connecting with their friends, families, and communities.

Influencers and content creators are also increasingly using the Reels to reach and engage their intended audiences. As a result, Reels have become a point of discovery and a powerful motivator for choosing travel destinations.

This infographic highlights interesting insights into how Kenyans use Reels when posting content about their travel and adventure on Facebook and Instagram.
This infographic highlights interesting insights into how Kenyans use Reels when posting content about their travel and adventure on Facebook and Instagram. Pulse Live Kenya

#ReelAdventures will showcase Let’s Drift KE, Bundu Rovers and Baiskeli Adventures, local groups that promote travel and adventure in Kenya.

Through their itineraries and custom-made travel plans, they inspire members to participate in fun activities around hiking, trekking, cycling and off road 4x4 adventure drives.

Using Facebook and Instagram Reels, they are able to share with their followers and communities the amazing locations and outdoor activities they participate in.

Throughout the covid-19 pandemic, engagement on social media has seen these groups gain new followers and adventure seekers as Kenyans look for alternative ways to exercise, travel and spend time with friends and family.

This infographic highlights interesting insights into how Kenyans use Reels when posting content about their travel and adventure on Facebook and Instagram.
This infographic highlights interesting insights into how Kenyans use Reels when posting content about their travel and adventure on Facebook and Instagram. Pulse Live Kenya

Commenting on the campaign, Meta’s Communications Manager, Eastern Africa Janet Kemboi said, “We have found that a new form of tourism has emerged with people unearthing hidden travel destinations on social media."

Kemboi further broke down the benefits of using Reels as a tool to support local tourism. "The #ReelAdventures campaign aims to showcase how groups and communities on Facebook and Instagram are using Reels as a powerful tool to support local tourism by drawing people's attention to travel and adventure activities in Kenya,” said Kemboi.

Meta technologies have always been about connecting people, creating value, and helping people discover new ideas and experiences.

Short-form video is an increasing part of how people consume content and Reels has become Meta’s fastest-growing content format.

#FeatureByMeta

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

11 things women do that turn men on

11 things women do that turn men on

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Kanze Dena throws an exquisite 16th birthday party for son Amani

Kanze Dena throws an exquisite 16th birthday party for son Amani

Meta launches #ReelAdventures Campaign

Meta launches #ReelAdventures Campaign

Never seen before photo of Queen Elizabeth shared as she turns 96

Never seen before photo of Queen Elizabeth shared as she turns 96

Guys, here are 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to you

Guys, here are 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to you

Dear millennial, can you really afford to be in relationship right now?

Dear millennial, can you really afford to be in relationship right now?

Nigerian musician Tems models Reebok classic leather shoes

Nigerian musician Tems models Reebok classic leather shoes

Google CEO announces jobs in Nairobi, how to apply

Google CEO announces jobs in Nairobi, how to apply

Trending

Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt Citizen TV bulletin to wish him happy birthday [Video]

Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt live bulletin to wish him happy birthday

Google CEO announces jobs in Nairobi, how to apply

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's traditional wedding

Nollywood movie star Rita Dominic [Instagram/AzzeNaija]

Teeth whitening: Here are natural ways to get rid of yellow teeth

Serwaa Amihere