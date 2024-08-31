The sports category has moved to a new website.

Natalie Tewa opens up on her parents' divorce, losing house in Uganda & relocating to Kenya

Charles Ouma

Natalie Tewa opened up her parents' divorce, childhood in Uganda and losing their house before relocating to Nairobi where they had to stay with an aunt before things worked out

Natalie Tewa
Natalie Tewa

Content creator Natalie Tewa has opened up on the challenges she faced while growing up as a child and how her mother struggled to provide for the family.

While responding to claims of growing up in a wealthy family where she got all she wanted as a child, Tewa clarified that contrary to the claims, she came from a humble family.

"I saw someone saying I am a rich kid, thanks for those blessings," the content creator noted before delving deeper into the experiences of her childhood.

She recounted that her parents divorced when she was a toddler aged around four or five.

Natalie Tewa
Natalie Tewa Natalie Tewa Pulse Live Kenya

At the time of the divorce, her family was living in neighbouring Uganda and her mother had a nice job that gave her decent income to provide for the family.

Things however took a dramatic turn when their house caught fire, will all their belongings going up in flames.

'At age 4 or 5 my parents divorced. We used to live in Uganda, she had a really good job. Sadly our house caught fire.” She explained.

It is after this experience that the family relocated to Nairobi with nothing and had to start building from the ground up.

She recounted that an aunt of hers took the family in while her mother found her footing in the city.

“We were left with nothing, we moved to Nairobi and lived with my aunt for sometime before my mum found her footing.” Tewa stated.

Natalie Tewa
Natalie Tewa Natalie Tewa Pulse Live Kenya

With time, her mother ventured into mitumba (second hand clothes) business and used the proceeds from the business to take care of the family.

The income from the business was sufficient to see them move out of the aunt’s place to Nairobi dam estate in Langata where they got a house.

“She used to sell mitumba to survive, we then got a house in Nairobi dam estate in Langata." Tewa added.

The Kenyan influencer, YouTuber, and content creator who is popularly known for her travel and lifestyle vlogs attended Makini Primary School for her primary education before proceeding to Precious Blood High School and Brookhouse International School.

She pursued her tertiary education at the University of Leeds in UK, graduating with a University of Leeds in UK, graduating with a degree in Architectural Engineering.

Natalie Tewa
Natalie Tewa Natalie Tewa Pulse Live Kenya

The content creator maintained that she is a down-to-earth person, dismissing claims that she is an Instagram baddie

" When you meet me, I am not an Instagram baddie, I am a villager, very down to earth." Tewa added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

