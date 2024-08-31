Natalie Tewa opens up on her parents' divorce, losing house in Uganda & relocating to Kenya

While responding to claims of growing up in a wealthy family where she got all she wanted as a child, Tewa clarified that contrary to the claims, she came from a humble family.

"I saw someone saying I am a rich kid, thanks for those blessings," the content creator noted before delving deeper into the experiences of her childhood.

Parents' divorce, losing house in Uganda and relocating to Kenya

She recounted that her parents divorced when she was a toddler aged around four or five.

Natalie Tewa Pulse Live Kenya

At the time of the divorce, her family was living in neighbouring Uganda and her mother had a nice job that gave her decent income to provide for the family.

Things however took a dramatic turn when their house caught fire, will all their belongings going up in flames.

It is after this experience that the family relocated to Nairobi with nothing and had to start building from the ground up.

Natalie Tewa on mum's mitumba business and struggles in Nairobi

She recounted that an aunt of hers took the family in while her mother found her footing in the city.

“We were left with nothing, we moved to Nairobi and lived with my aunt for sometime before my mum found her footing.” Tewa stated.

Natalie Tewa Pulse Live Kenya

With time, her mother ventured into mitumba (second hand clothes) business and used the proceeds from the business to take care of the family.

The income from the business was sufficient to see them move out of the aunt’s place to Nairobi dam estate in Langata where they got a house.

Attending prestigious schools and university in the UK

The Kenyan influencer, YouTuber, and content creator who is popularly known for her travel and lifestyle vlogs attended Makini Primary School for her primary education before proceeding to Precious Blood High School and Brookhouse International School.

She pursued her tertiary education at the University of Leeds in UK, graduating with a degree in Architectural Engineering.

Natalie Tewa Pulse Live Kenya

The content creator maintained that she is a down-to-earth person, dismissing claims that she is an Instagram baddie

