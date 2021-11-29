Over 100 strangers surprise Kenyan couple on their wedding day [Video]

During his big day over the weekend, hundreds of bikers turned up in support of the young lad.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mark’s dream of being escorted by a convoy of fancy bikes came true after Kamau Mwangi, a bike enthusiast took it upon himself to help the groom.

“I have always wanted to ride a big boys’ ride. This coming Saturday (November 27) is my wedding day. I know many people’s preference is to drive in a long line of big cars V12s, V8s, limos or the classic fancy cars.

“For me, I wish I could have just bikes to my wedding entrance but my bike is not fancy to be cheered as I enter the church gates. I wish a friend would come and take me as a pillion, this would be my ultimate dream come true. Riding to my wedding,” read part of the groom’s post, just days to his big day.

Pulse Live Kenya

Keen to help, Mwangi quickly organised a group of bikers into a WhatApp group to discuss how to help the stranger.

The bikers showed up to share in the joy as Mark married his wife Cynthia at Gospel Centre International Church in Embakasi.

The bike convoy started at the Kenya School of Aviation upto the church, creating a spectacle on the road.

“He's a guy I never knew but when I saw his humble post and request I got moved and decided to immediately create a WhatsApp group and hope for the best and for sure hatukumuangusha. We came through. Ata kama mvua ilikua inajaribu kutupanga. Hio siku ilijua sisi hatupangwingwi and we must be seen,” Mwangi said after the event.

“This guy is not my brother nor my relative neither do I know him but to all that showed up for him to make his dream a reality,” Dedan Kim added.