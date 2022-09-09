RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

People do not become full adults until their 30s - Scientists say

Martha Kemigisha

The latest research suggests that individuals don't mature into proper adults until they have entered their thirties. According to scientists, definitions of adulthood are getting more absurd because of the changes happening to the brain before thirties.

While most countries' judicial systems currently recognise an 18-year-old person as an adult, scientists say that people undergo numerous significant changes in their brains for decades.

The research was presented by a group of scientists at a meeting of the Academy of Medical Sciences which focuses on brain development, in Oxford United Kingdom, where they said that these changes that happen to the brain have huge impact on young people beyond the tough adolescence years.

Speaking to media at the meeting, Peter Jones, a professor and neuroscientist at the University of Cambridge, said that the process of boosting conductivity between the nerves, creating neural networks and getting rid of poor connections starts in the womb but goes on for decades.

“What we’re really saying is that to have a definition of when you move from childhood to adulthood looks increasingly absurd. It’s a much more nuanced transition that takes place over three decades," he said.

In addition, difficult behaviour of adolescents is a result of a surge of disturbance in the brain.

Moreover, institutions prefer dealing with groups instead of individuals because they are considered practical and easy to define.

“Systems like the education system, the health system and the legal system make it convenient for themselves by having definitions,” he added.

He also noted that environmental influences also have a large impact on the developments happening in the brain and can some times cause damage in the form of mental disorder.

He stressed the impact of changes that happen when people experience minority.

“Being a migrant isn’t specifically about one particular group, it’s about being a minority within a majority. It’s probably to do with having to live constantly on the alert – I mean a low level of vigilance that minorities experience when they’re living in host communities,” Jones said.

According to Jones, growth is a transition without clear cut landmarks of change.

“There isn’t a childhood and then an adulthood. People are on a pathway, they’re on a trajectory,” Jones said.

However, he noted that society systems are slowly adapting to these scientific revelations saying "despite the legal definition of adulthood, experienced judges recognised the difference between a 19-year-old defendant and a “hardened criminal” in his late thirties."

