Angry reactions after Pope says choosing pets over kids is selfish

Cyprian Kimutai

"They are robbing the world of the richness of fatherhood and motherhood," Pope.

Pet owners especially cat owners are livid after Pope Francis suggested people who choose to have pets over children are acting selfishly.

Addressing a general audience at the Vatican in Rome, Pope Francis touched on the topic of parenthood, and eventually moved on to the topic of pets versus kids – one he obviously had strong opinions on.

"Today we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child," he said. "Sometimes, they have one, and that's it, but they have dogs and cats that take the space of children...This may make people laugh, but it is a reality," the Pope said.

"They are robbing the world of the richness of fatherhood and motherhood," said Pope Francis

The condemnation from the pontiff came despite him seemingly being a fan of animals, having been photographed stroking dogs, a tiger, and a baby panther. During the 2014 Epiphany, the Pope even had a baby lamb draped over his shoulders.

Pope Francis said that people who are unable to have children for biological reasons should consider adoption, urging people “not to be afraid” in embarking on parenthood.

The comments sparked a volley of comments from angry people on Twitter. Here are a few:

Cyprian Kimutai

