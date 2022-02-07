Professor Lukoye Atwoli talks about relationship with dad Francis Atwoli

The professor of psychiatry is a household name in the medical sector and like his last name goes, he is related to the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli.

Professor Lukoye who is the son to Francis Atwoli has talked about the relationship that exists between him and his father who is not just vocal about matters trade unions but also in the political scenes.

Speaking on KTN News’ doctor’s diary, Atwoli (Jnr) said being the son of a popular person is not always rosy.

“Being the child of a person who is in the public domain is always going to be a risk that you can be swallowed by this person or you might be tempted and rebel and be the opposite and do very crazy things,” he said.

The father of four said they had to make everything clear on how each of them handle their jobs without interference of any nature from the other party.

“We agreed with him because I have no clue how he does his job and he has no clue how I did mine. In medicine there was no way he was going to help me, he has no foot in the medical sector and so even if I needed him to go talk to somebody my word would just be as strong as his,” Professor Lukoye.

Prof Atwoli further added that he has always avoided getting involved in the things his father does, and instead focus more on his profession.

This has seen him rise through the ranks from secretary to the level of vice president of the Kenya Medical Association(KMA).

Lukoye Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

However, the Professor revealed that they have in a few instances caught each other at logger heads, using the example of the doctors’ strike in 2017 where he was with the Kenya Medical Association as an arbitrator and his father was on the doctors' side.

He also noted that he schooled together with distinguished medical expert Ahmed Kalebi at Jamuhuri High School - they were even deskmates. Kalebi is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of the Lancet Group of Labs.

The 45 year old expressed no interest of venturing into politics but maintained that he is a big supporter of free space for self-expression.

Lukoye, apart from being one of Africa's leading experts on mental health, is also a prolific author with over 50 scholarly publications as well as being a longtime columnist at the Nation.