12 celebrity couples who welcomed newborns in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

1. Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho

The two welcomed their first child together on June 6 2022. Matubia’s pregnancy journey was one which her fans had keenly followed.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho welcome their 1st child together Pulse Live Kenya

“Good Morning ☺Great news!!! Baby is finally here. We give thanks to God for a safe delivery…” Matubia wrote hours after delivery.

2. Juliani and Lilian Nganga

The couple whose relationship made news for some time were also among those that welcomed newborns.

Juliani holding his son Pulse Live Kenya

They welcomed their first children together months after they tied the knot in a private wedding. Their baby's identity has however been kept off social media.

3. Njugush and Wakavinye

Njugush and Wakavinye (Timothy Kimani Celestine Ndinda) welcomed their second child on August 2022.

Njugusg, Wakavinye and their two sons Tugi and Toria Pulse Live Kenya

Wakavinye kept the matter under wraps until a month later when they talked about they revealed they had welcomed their second son. Wakavinye however revealed her son’s name Toria which she shared with the public.

4. Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu

The two love birds welcomed their second child together in 2022. An excited Raburu shared the information with his followers on social media on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Ivy Namu and her two sons Pulse Live Kenya

"A queen has birthed a queen, we thank God," he captioned the photos he posted online.

Raburu and Namu welcomed their first son in July 2021.

5. Diana Marua and Bahati

This was another birth anticipated by Diana Marua fans and her hubby as well.

The couple welcomed their third child Malaika on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, with Bahati heaping praise on Diana for giving him a third child.

Diana Marua and her daughter Pulse Live Kenya

“I have Loved you for Carrying My Pregnancy and Taking Care of My Kids.... But I have respected you Even MORE for your confidence and Calmness at the THEATRE as you went through a terrifying Surgery to Deliver Our Daughter,” Bahati said.

6. Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru

The year 2022 will be memorable for content creator Thee Pluto as he welcomed his first child with his partner Felicity Shiru.

The couple held their baby on November 6, with Pluto saying his dream of becoming a father had finally come true.

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru welcome first child Pulse Live Kenya

Pluto immediately went ahead to create an Instagram account for his daughter Zoey Pluto.

7. Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa

Actor Pascal Tokodi and his daughter share the same birthday as the little angel was born on the same day Tokodi was born. Tokodi welcomed their newborn in April 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple hid their daughter’s face from social media until towards the end of the year when they finally shared her face with the world.

8. Anita Nderu and Barrett Raftery

Media personality Anita Nderu and her husband had a delightful journey, from a beautiful pregnancy to a delightful delivery.

Anita Nderu's daughter Pulse Live Kenya

The couple welcomed their first child together in August. Anita revealed the name of her daughter to be Kaya Gacheri Raftery.

9. Nameless and Wahu

Probably the most celebrated celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu welcomed their second third together.

The Mathenges welcomed their daughter in October who they named Shiru after Nameless’ sister Rosemary Mutunkei.

Wahu and Nameless' three children Pulse Live Kenya

"This is 5mins after she was born. My first earthly connection with my third born Daughter, Shiru, was named after my eldest sister Rosemary Mutunkei according to Kikuyu tradition," Nameless said after holding his baby.

10. Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy

The radio love hit makers welcomed their first child together in March 2022.

The two stars named their boy Hasseb Kai with Arrow Bwoy saying his son was the most beautiful gift he had ever received.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple also created an Instagram account for their young one which has been garnering followers by the day.

11. Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu who have had a controversy-filled relationship welcomed their second child together in 2022.

The two welcomed their baby girl while Nyamu was eager to go back on the campaign trail as she was seeking the Nairobi senatorial seat.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

Nyamu however lost in the primaries but was nominated by her party to the senate.

12. Evelyne Wanjiru and Agundabweni Akweyu

2022 was a blessing for gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru and her husband who welcomed their first child after 10 years. They welcomed their son on April, 2022.

The couple named their bundle of joy Mshindi meaning victorious.

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby welcome a bouncing baby boy [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya