Massawe Jappani marks 40th with beautiful message

Celebrated Radio presenter Massawe Japanni has penned a beautiful note to herself as she marks her 40th birthday.
Massawe said she was grateful for her achievements as she entered the quadragenarians bracket
The mother of three through her Instagram expressed her gratitude for the much she had achieved to the level where she was adding that she had more anticipations for what life had in store for her.
“40. Wow! What a milestone! Can I just say, Thank You God! Every single year has been; a lesson, an opportunity, sometimes a loss. Most importantly, every year has been a blessing. Thank you…for being part of my journey. And now, for more of the adventure called Life..,” Massawe wrote.
Friends congratulate Massawe on her 40th Birthday
Friends and fans shared tens of messages of goodwill for the radio presenter. Here are some of them:
susankaittany Happy birthday to you queen 🤎 keep winning keep shining & keep the fire burning 🔥
rodawski May happiness, peace & prosperity follow you as you turn an year older hun.....and may the year ahead bring you many opportunities to succeed and flourish. Happy birthday cousin.
nellym_okelloh Happy birthday Massawe aging like fine wine. 40 looks good on you
aunt_muokin Welcome to Fearless, Fabulous, Fantastic 4th Floor...Happy happy bday
kristyoti Happy 40 love❤️❤️this looks great on you. To new adventures n simplicity of life 🙌 have an amazing one, bring down the 🔥🔥🔥🔥
sarah_mwebia Happy birthday massawe 40 you look so young & gorgeous I love you am a big fan
maureen_ahono22 Happy birthday massawe may you continue to grow young with Gods favor 🎉🥂🎂🎂enjoy your day mama
daphine.ogera I must say that you've aged gracefully, maturely and wisely. May Age never show on your spirit nor enthusiasm. Wishing you a great Birthday ahead Agal toto
joseph_mutati_official Happy birthday @massawejapanni you're absolutely an amazing human. Hardworking and you deserve everything good. 4th floor looks good on you
