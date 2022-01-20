RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Rare elephant twin calves born in Samburu

The calves born are both male and female

Elephants have only a 1% chance of having twins, with most twin births occurring in wild African elephants, according to the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad. Photo by Jane Wynyard and Bernard Lesirin
An elephant gave birth to twins for the first time in nearly 15 years in Kenya, wildlife authorities said. The twin calves, spotted in Samburu National Park, are just a few days old.

Female elephants have the longest gestation period of all mammals that lasts as long as 23 months. Twins form only 1% of all elephant births, as a mother does not usually have enough milk for two calves.

Typically, they only give birth to one offspring at a time, but throughout their whole lives, they can give birth to as many as 12 calves.

The birth of the twins both male and female came as a surprise to research and protection organisation, Save the Elephants which monitors the family of elephants in the park.

There has been a surge in elephant populations in Kenya, according to the the first ever wildlife census carried out last year.

The numbers have increased ever since Kenya cracked down on illegal poaching in its fight to conserve vital wildlife. As of September 2021, Kenya was a home to a total of 36,280 endangered elephants.

Facts about calves

Calves weigh about 113 kilograms at birth and stands about three feet tall. Calves can't see very well at first, but they can recognize their mothers by touch, scent, and sound.

Baby elephants stay very close to their mothers for the first couple of months. The calves drink their mother's milk for about two years, sometimes longer.

They drink up to 13 litres of milk a day. At about four months old, they also begin eating some plants, like adult elephants, but they continue to need as much milk from their mother. They keep drinking milk for up to ten years!

