This week, Pulselive.co.ke has put a twist on Lemon-Garlic Wings to make them a truly Kenyan dish that is easy to make at home.

If there's something any Kenyan will appreciate is a chap-chap delicious meal that works every time (Nothing stings worse than getting ready to impress a special someone with that ka-recipe that worked last time only for it to backfire when you need it the most!).

As usual, we have a secret ingredient that will ensure you get it right, even on Valentines day when the stakes are particularly high!

Recipe: Truly Kenyan Lemon-Garlic Wings with a Pulselive Twist

Ingredients

For the Wings

5 whole chicken wings

1 tablespoon salt

2 cloves of garlic

Juice from 1 lemon

Zest from half a lemon

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 sprigs of spring onion (chopped)

4 heaped tablespoons of the Pulselive secret ingredient

Red chilli peppers (optional)

For the Kenyan Kachumbari

2 ripe red tomatoes (chopped)

Half purple onion (chopped)

Chopped dania (cilantro)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

Place all wings in a sufuria. Add about 2 tablespoons of our secret ingredient, salt, some lemon juice, some water and with clean hands ensure that all wings have been liberally coated with the mixture. Paprika is our secret spice this week! Paprika is an excellent supplement for bell peppers (Pilipili Hoho) in any recipe. Other than adding a vibrant splash of colour on our wings, paprika does wonders for skin and the digestive system so feel free to use as much of it as you want.

is our secret spice this week! Paprika is an excellent supplement for bell peppers (Pilipili Hoho) in any recipe. Other than adding a vibrant splash of colour on our wings, paprika does wonders for skin and the digestive system so feel free to use as much of it as you want. Place the sufuria on moderate heat and cover to let the wings cook completely. Stir occasionally.

When the wings are done, the rest of the cooking will require a deep skillet (frying pan) or a sauté pan.

Heat the cooking oil then add garlic, lemon zest, chopped spring onion and if you like spicy chicken some chillies. Fry for about 30 seconds then add the cooked wings.

Sprinkle the leftover paprika and keep tossing the wings until they have browned as desired.

Now for the hallmark of every Kenyan meat dish, kachumbari (Tomato Salsa). Simply mix together your chopped tomatoes, red onion, dania and lemon juice and serve together with the wings.

For serving, you can sprinkle some chopped dania and squeeze some more lemon juice if you like things a bit more zingy than usual.

