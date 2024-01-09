The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Breaking up is never easy, and discovering that your ex has moved on can be an emotionally challenging experience.

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on
4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

While it's natural to feel a range of emotions, it's crucial to handle the situation with grace and maturity. Here are four things you should avoid doing when you find out that your ex has moved on:

1. Resist the urge to stalk their new partner:

One of the most common pitfalls after a breakup is succumbing to the temptation of stalking your ex's new partner on social media.

While curiosity is normal, constantly checking their profiles, analyzing their posts, or trying to gather information will only prolong your healing process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, focus on your own life, interests, and personal growth. Redirect your energy towards positive activities that contribute to your well-being.

2. Avoid popping back into their lives:

If your ex has moved on, it's essential to respect their boundaries. Resist the urge to rekindle communication or pop back into their lives unexpectedly.

Give both yourself and your ex the space needed to heal and move forward independently.

Constantly trying to insert yourself into their world can be perceived as intrusive and may hinder your own emotional recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Refrain from seeking revenge:

It's natural to experience feelings of anger, hurt, or betrayal when your ex moves on, but seeking revenge is never the solution.

Engaging in malicious activities, spreading rumors, or intentionally causing harm will only create more negativity in your life.

Instead, channel your emotions into positive outlets, such as therapy, exercise, or creative pursuits, to help process and cope with the end of the relationship constructively.

4. Don't compare your progress:

ADVERTISEMENT

Every individual heals at their own pace, and comparing your progress to your ex's or their new partner's is counterproductive. Remember that everyone navigates the aftermath of a breakup differently.

Focus on your personal growth, self-improvement, and the lessons you've learned from the relationship. Avoid fixating on perceived successes or failures in comparison to others, as this can hinder your healing journey.

Discovering that your ex has moved on is undoubtedly a challenging experience. However, handling the situation with maturity, respect, and self-care will contribute significantly to your personal growth and emotional well-being.

Embrace the opportunity to focus on your own journey, and over time, you'll find yourself moving forward and building a fulfilling life beyond the past relationship.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Things to consider before attempting to break a record

Things to consider before attempting to break a record

5 of the world’s oldest structures, and how they originally looked

5 of the world’s oldest structures, and how they originally looked

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

7 red flags that show you might be in a religious cult

7 red flags that show you might be in a religious cult

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beautiful lady (Source - Pinterest)

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

Should you feed another woman's man? [VivaNaija]

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

A couple in a therapy session [Image: Antoni Shkraba]

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on