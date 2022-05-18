4 tips to deal with stress on your big day

Your wedding is a fantastic day that you’ve waited a long time to experience. Refuse to allow negative self-talk or pleasing others to be your focus. Maintain your focus on the two of you and the excitement of your future together.

You now have plenty of tools you can count on to avoid feeling that wedding overwhelm. Put these action steps into motion and start looking forward to this special occasion.

Managing your thoughts

Here’s a straightforward strategy for how to deal with wedding stress and help you manage your thoughts and decrease the feeling of being overwhelmed.

Imagine yourself as the gatekeeper to the thoughts that want to enter your mind. You can’t control who pulls up to the gate; however, you can control who you allow through it.

With this analogy in mind, ask yourself if your current thoughts serve you or not. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by wedding planning or have wedding planning stress, you’re letting negative thoughts pass through the gate.

Activate your imagination

The greatest gift that separates us from all the other species is the human imagination.

Many of us spend too much time imagining what could go wrong and suffer the emotional consequences of this act. It’s time to start imagining what will go right and what you desire to happen.

It is impossible to feel overwhelmed while imagining a scene in your mind where you are surrounded by people that love you. The act of mental rehearsal paves the road for you to create the wedding of your dreams instead of passively hoping for it.

For dealing with wedding stress, imagine the look on your spouse’s face the moment you say I do. Picture yourself dancing without a care in the world, enjoying the present moment.

Feel desirable emotions

When it’s all said and done, the end product of any experience is an emotion. The way we remember important events in our life is based on the emotions we attach to them.

The feeling of overwhelm would not be one you wish to be attached to this momentous occasion.

As a solution to how to deal with wedding stress, shift your focus and attention in a direction that elicits more desirable feelings. Think about the friends you’re excited to see. Get excited to create new, long-lasting memories. This is your day so start claiming it as such.

The power of perspective

One of the most powerful actions you can take to decrease your wedding planning anxiety is to shift your perspective.

Your perspective, or the way you see things, determines your emotional response to them.

Imagine you start thinking about how much money you have spent on your wedding. If you choose to look at your wedding as a considerable expense, your emotional response may be frustration, anger, or resentment.