4 types of girlfriends that deserve 'girlfriend allowance'

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the past men didn’t have to do too much to impress a woman they were interested in, but society has changed over the years.

Girls that deserve girlfriend allowance
Men are now required to give some weekly or monthly stipends to the woman they are in a relationship with to keep her interested in the relationship.

Relationships are not supposed to be transactional but if anyone deserves girlfriend allowance it’s certainly these four types of girlfriends.

There are women who take pride in their independence and may not ask for financial assistance.

If you have a partner like this, try to understand her needs and be supportive.

The fact that she doesn’t ask doesn’t mean she doesn’t need it, consider helping out when she may need it, even if she doesn't ask.

Whether she's running her own business or working a full-time job, she's dedicated and self-reliant.

While she can take care of herself financially, you can still show your support by occasionally treating her to something special or taking care of certain expenses to make her life easier.

If your girlfriend is not only your significant other but also your biggest cheerleader, it's essential to express your appreciation.

Rather than framing it as an allowance, consider taking her out for a nice dinner, buying her thoughtful gifts, or planning surprise outings to show your gratitude for her support.

A loving relationship is not about money. If your partner is there for you during both good and bad times, express your gratitude through love, respect, and kindness.

Show her that you value her presence and support, and never let her regret being compassionate when you need it most.

Most importantly give her some girlfriend allowance.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
