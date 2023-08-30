Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

Communication Breakdown: While technology has improved communication in some ways, it can also lead to a breakdown in meaningful communication within marriages.

Constant connectivity through smartphones and social media might result in couples spending more time engaged with their devices than with each other.

This can lead to reduced face-to-face interaction, emotional distance, and a lack of quality time spent together.

Social Media Comparisons: Social media platforms often present an idealized version of people's lives, showcasing only the positive moments and achievements.

Couples may find themselves comparing their relationships to these curated online portrayals, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy, jealousy, and dissatisfaction within their own marriage.

This can strain the relationship as unrealistic expectations develop.

Digital Infidelity: The ease of connecting with others online can open the door to emotional or even physical infidelity.

Social media and dating apps provide opportunities for secretive interactions that can undermine trust within a marriage.

Virtual connections can escalate into real-world problems, leading to emotional turmoil and, in some cases, the breakdown of the marriage.

Distraction and Neglect: Technology, particularly smartphones, can become major distractions within a marriage.

When one or both partners are constantly engaged with their devices, they may neglect spending quality time together, addressing important issues, or even simply being present in each other's company.

This distraction can erode the emotional connection and intimacy that are crucial for a healthy marriage.

It's important to note that technology itself is not inherently destructive to marriages; rather, it's the way in which technology is used and the boundaries that couples establish that determine its impact.

