4 signs you're ready to introduce your partner to family, but don't do it around holidays

No one wants to hurt their partner by making them feel left behind but no one also wants to make a wrong move.

If you are caught up in this dilemma then here are tips that will help you pick the best time to introduce the person you're dating to your family.

When you feel comfortable enough

An understated tool for decision-making is gut feeling. Well, in this case, your gut feeling will come in handy.

Remember that introducing your partner to the people closest to you is a significant step and it also means that in case something happens to your relationship, you will be under scrutiny from friends and relatives.

However, if you're confident in the relationship then follow your instincts and make the introduction when you're comfortable. Life is unpredictable, sometimes love dies but what's important is living in the moment and soaking it all in while it lasts.

Don’t let the fear cripple you to the extent of being afraid of bringing them around your family.

When your partner is ready

Just because you want to prove to everyone, including your evil aunty, that you found love doesn’t mean that you should rush your partner into it.

Find out what meeting your family would mean to them or if they feel it's the right time and if it's the right move.

If they're open to the idea, then that’s a good sign but if they seem reluctant, you might want to hold off and give them time. In case they have some fears then have an open conversation and address them.

When the relationship is strong /stable enough

If you see a future with your partner and both of you have started to discuss major things like moving in together, financial investments, children, or marriage, then you are good to go.

Being on the same page on almost everything will give your family reassurance and hope as well as reduce worry. They will be able to see your commitment and investment in the relationship.

There is never a right time

It’s hard to hear this especially if you are looking forward to knowing when the best time is, but there is never a right time.

Truth is, you will never be prepared enough. You won’t know how to answer all the questions or brace for all the challenges ahead. You won’t know your partner enough to make the introductions. And there is no perfect timeline, let’s say 3 months, 1 year, or 2. ,

What matters is the nature of your relationship, its depth, its significance to your life, and much more. And when the time is right, you’ll both know and feel it.

Definitely not during the holidays

It is not recommended to introduce your partner for the first time at a big family reunion, holiday, or an event such as a wedding.

This will be a lot of pressure for your partner since your parents, cousins, nephews, neighbors and everyone else will be glued to your relationship wanting to know every detail.