The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

5 best date nights for her if you're not living together

Martha Kemigisha

Date nights can be romantic adventures that keep you safely tucked inside her heart. If only they didn't become monotonous after the first few months of dinner, movies, the bar, the couch, the list does not go on. However, past a certain stage in dating or relationships, date nights can be creative ways of making memorable moments with her.

Couple walking at night/ Date night ideas/Courtesy
Couple walking at night/ Date night ideas/Courtesy

Just when she thinks the "dates honeymoon" is over, show her that you are only getting started. The best part is that the best date nights are quite simple even when they are unexpected, brief, or surprising. Just remember not to call them "date nights" otherwise having a "theme night" might grow old very fast.

So before you send that evening text asking how her day has been, pause for a moment and consider going over to ask her in person using these five best date night ideas.

Couple enjoying intimate moment/Date night ideas/Courtesy
Couple enjoying intimate moment/Date night ideas/Courtesy Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, you may want to use this privilege sparingly. Showing up unannounced at her place at night can be a lovely surprise but leave an element of "space" in it and make it short.

Take her out to get food (for yourself too) and bring her back home, or you can just sit with her outside her house if you have that option and hang out for a bit.

Instead of asking her "out" or knocking, consider telling her to "look outside." Take her in whatever she is wearing and don't dress up yourself.

Self-care with her for date night/Courtesy/Bevy
Self-care with her for date night/Courtesy/Bevy Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

Come with something and engage in something you both enjoy doing, then leave at the end of the night.

This might be when she's sick, has had a long day, or you simply want to see her and feel like checking in.

Even though you may want to stay, stick to your plan to leave unless she asks you to stay.

When the night goes down, treat her to a date night/Courtesy
When the night goes down, treat her to a date night/Courtesy Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

It might not be official like a birthday, Valentine's Day or your relationship milestones, but a surprise anniversary of something important to her can make a big difference.

However, be careful not to overdo it, just on major events, especially ones that she has talked about.

Some of them might not be the atmosphere for a "date" night but being with her in any way on such a night can be significant to her.

Couple cuddling on the couch/Courtesy/Nirvana
Couple cuddling on the couch/Courtesy/Nirvana Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

Talking over the phone, over the TV or while engaging in some activity are not the only ways to form a strong bond with her.

Quiet moments in the busy modern world are few and far between, so take her outdoors and enjoy the quiet for date nights.

Taking a break to enjoy the silence of the night with a loved one will always be a nice romantic cliche.

Couple enjoying intimate moment/Date night/Courtesy
Couple enjoying intimate moment/Date night/Courtesy Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

If there's something happening and you find it awesome, invite her out and show her "your world".

It doesn't have to be physical all the time. It can be a major historic event, an online thing, or an international thing, among others.

Make sure to factor in something she enjoys or loves so that she isn't left out or bored.

Date nights are limited in time and activities you can do but that makes them that much more special when you put in the effort to keep them coming. It is also the only free time most people get after a day of work and other activities. Just remember to make them short, soft, comfortable, and safe for her.

Recommended articles

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 significant African traditional accessories your self-care is missing

5 significant African traditional accessories your self-care is missing

Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

5 best date nights for her if you're not living together

5 best date nights for her if you're not living together

7 awesome African video games you can play with relatable storylines

7 awesome African video games you can play with relatable storylines

6 foods that can help women get pregnant faster

6 foods that can help women get pregnant faster

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

5 simple tips to find the best essay writing service

5 simple tips to find the best essay writing service

Mombasa ranked top 5 budget-friendly tourist havens in the world [Prices]

Mombasa ranked top 5 budget-friendly tourist havens in the world [Prices]

5 questions non-Muslims are embarrassed to ask during Ramadan

5 questions non-Muslims are embarrassed to ask during Ramadan

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jalang'o and wife Amina Chao; Mwakideu and wife

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Carolina Carlz and hubby Troy holding their baby

Carolina Carlz reveals meaning behind her newborn's name; Atlas

Courtesy: danachanel

5 things you shouldn't think about while dating