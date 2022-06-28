RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

5 examples of the worst apologies you can give

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five instances of a very bad apology.

Know how to apologize [istockphoto]
Know how to apologize [istockphoto]

Have you ever offended someone and apologized, but they didn’t accept your apology, and you wondered why they didn’t?

Recommended articles

Sometimes, our apologies can feel fake and forced without any element of genuity.

To err is human to beg for forgiveness is divine
To err is human to beg for forgiveness is divine Pulse Nigeria

This means I am not sorry about what happened or what I did, what I am sorry about is how you feel.

This shifts responsibility from you to them. Even though it is good to admit you caused some pain, you should admit to contributing to how they feel.

Rather than face what you did head-on, you are shifting the blame to them again. Even if you believe they should have brought it up earlier, adding it to the apology detracts from your actions.

Assuming that an apology is all they need and it would somehow make them magically happy is such a bad idea and it is manipulative. Genuinely recognising what you’ve done wrong is way better than saying sorry for the sake of it.

But negates all you said prior. Just say you are sorry, don’t try to justify your actions.

Instead of quelling the tension, this would only increase it. Plus, you don’t sound sorry at all. You sound pissed.

The truth is that you don’t have to apologize if you don’t want to. Trying to force an apology to keep the peace is such a bad idea. That’s when you start making inappropriate jokes and justifying yourself.

Think carefully of what you did, let them know you understand your mistakes and think of what you can do to fix it.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 examples of the worst apologies you can give

5 examples of the worst apologies you can give

Journalist Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

Journalist Raquel Muigai finds new home after leaving Citizen TV

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Harmonize and Frida Kajala officially engaged

Harmonize and Frida Kajala officially engaged

Nick Ndeda lands new radio job a year after quitting Kiss 100

Nick Ndeda lands new radio job a year after quitting Kiss 100

YouTube announces opportunity for Kenyan creators to get funding

YouTube announces opportunity for Kenyan creators to get funding

Trending

5 reasons why you should consider having a court wedding

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

3 unforgivable secrets you should never keep from your partner

3 unforgivable secrets you should never keep from your man [Credit: NBC News]

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]