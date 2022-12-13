5 important things to remember if your partner cheats

Advancements in mobile technology, social media, and dating apps have people feeling as if they have many options, as they say, a good relationship is good until it isn’t.

If you have ever encountered cheating in a relationship then here are a few important things you need to remember.

1. A cheating partner is NOT your fault

When partners cheat, it’s normal for some to blame their partner for their behaviour.

They’ll either pin it on lack of intimacy, distance if it’s a long-distance relationship, emotional unavailability, or simply changes in the relationship.

But what you need to remember is that it wasn’t your fault. They chose to walk down that path, not you. You can be everything to your partner and they’ll still decide to step out of the relationship. You can have a great sex life and still be a victim of infidelity.

2. Nothing could have changed the outcome

We are human, and sometimes when things happen, we keep wondering whether there’s something we could have done to prevent a crisis from happening. Or maybe something we could have said to make things better.

Unfortunately, like many things in life, a partner cheating is not something you can control. Accept that you couldn’t prevent your partner from betraying you and nothing could have changed the outcome. They made a choice and betrayed you.

3. You are enough

It’s easy to question your worth when a partner cheats. You may think you're not good enough, beautiful enough or that maybe something is wrong with you.

Sometimes you may even try to picture what the person your partner cheated on you with looks like in an attempt to be like them.

But truth is, you have always been enough. You can’t afford to doubt yourself or think you are not worthy. Their cheating has nothing to do with you but everything to do with them.

4. Cheating is NOT accidental

Some cheating partners, when confronted, claim that they are not sure how it happened, that it was an accident.

An incident of cheating is often planned and calculated. Most times, it starts with an emotional connection, a friendship, constant communication, and before you know it, the emotional connection has turned into a physical one. That’s why it’s important to set boundaries because the line between faithfulness and infidelity is very thin.

5. Cheating can become a habit

In relationships, giving second chances to a cheating partner is not unheard of, the hope is that they’ll do better.

A study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior in 2017 where researchers investigated serial infidelity across subsequent relationships and found that a cheat is three times more likely to cheat again even in a new relationship.