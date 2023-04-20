The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

5 social media behaviours you should confront your partner about

Martha Kemigisha

Their social media is your business. Relationships have not been the same since social media debuted. We use social media platforms to share our relationship adventures and milestones and to maintain communication with significant others. But not all social media activity is beneficial for your relationship.

Couple taking mirror picture/Courtesy/Abby
Couple taking mirror picture/Courtesy/Abby

Depending on your relationship, social media and texting habits may be individual or shared business. But those habits can reveal a lot about your partner and your relationship. Emotions, priorities, hidden personality traits, and motivations your partner doesn't show can easily shine through these digital habits.

Should their conduct on their social media affect you? If you are asking that question then it might be affecting you already. But here are five instances you should be concerned about.

So the next time you go through your partner's social media feeds, look out for these behaviours.

ADVERTISEMENT

An occasional skin-revealing picture of them at the gym, beach or in an outfit for date night or a night out with friends is no cause for concern. Excessive posting of revealing and suggestive pictures, on the other hand, can signal that they are yearning for attention.

"If your partner posts overly sexualized photos, it could indicate poor boundaries and respect for a monogamous relationship, leading to trust concerns," Lisa Lawless, PhD, a clinical psychotherapist and CEO of Holistic Wisdom told BestLife.

If you are concerned or bothered by this behaviour, don't become accusatory rather approach your partner with curiosity and compassion to figure out what is going on. You might need to figure out boundaries when it comes to posting that kind of content.

Couple facing away from each other/Courtesy/Alexis
Couple facing away from each other/Courtesy/Alexis Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people are detailed about their relationships on social media while others prefer their personal life private. If your partner is the active kind on social media posting different aspects of their life but doesn't include you anywhere, that can warrant a conversation.

They may not be comfortable with public scrutiny of the relationship or they may want to maintain a certain image on their social media. The worst-case scenario is that they don't want the other people they are dating to know about you.

Couple in beachwear posing in front of mirror/Courtesy
Couple in beachwear posing in front of mirror/Courtesy Pulse

Excessive inclusion on their social media can be just as bad a sign as excluding you. Your relationship may come under stress if your partner has a high need for validation and approval. This need can show up in excessive posts about the relationship, and borderline obsession with snapping each moment of your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

DON'T MISS: Is a relationship tattoo in your future?

Some people can't help but boast about their romance and relationship bliss. But if it starts to bother you and borders on violation of privacy, you may want to talk about boundaries. On the other hand, this obsessive posting can be a way for them to avoid being intimate with you in intimate moments.

Social media behaviour can negatively impact your relationship/Courtesy
Social media behaviour can negatively impact your relationship/Courtesy Pulse

You know most people in your partner's circles and those you don't know are rare occurrences. But suddenly there's a John/Jane Doe making frequent appearances in pictures with your partner on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHECK OUT: Is her male bestie cause for concern for your relationship?

This behaviour can indicate that they are emotionally investing in someone else. However, you shouldn't jump to conclusions but instead, engage your partner in non-confrontational and open conversation.

Couple being intimate while showing off money/Courtesy
Couple being intimate while showing off money/Courtesy Pulse

A flaming red flag is posting pictures that contradict or misrepresent the reality of their life or your relationship with them. If they make their life or relationship seem a certain way that you are not privy to, you may want to have a conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filters and editing are one thing, but unrealistic photos and posts that are downright false can indicate deep insecurities and an absence of authenticity in their life and relationship.

Recommended articles

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene Goro weds DJ Bonez in exclusive ceremony [Videos]

Kamene Goro weds DJ Bonez in exclusive ceremony [Videos]

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

What is 420? Everything Kenyans need to know about its origin and meaning

What is 420? Everything Kenyans need to know about its origin and meaning

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

5 social media behaviours you should confront your partner about

5 social media behaviours you should confront your partner about

Media personality Monique Bett welcomes baby number 3

Media personality Monique Bett welcomes baby number 3

A step-by-step guide on how to quietly leave a WhatsApp group

A step-by-step guide on how to quietly leave a WhatsApp group

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

8 creative ways to keep teens out of trouble during school holidays

8 creative ways to keep teens out of trouble during school holidays

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Signs you are ready for marriage

4 clear signs you are ready for marriage

Stephen Kasolo weds lover Grace

Singer Stephen Kasolo weds lover in beautiful affair[Photos]

Couple dancing

Here's why marriage is very important, 4 reasons you should consider it

Signs your spouse is hiding money from you [Freepik]

Signs your spouse might be hiding money from you