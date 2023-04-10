5 things you shouldn't think about while dating

Dating signifies that stage in romantic relationships where you engage in an activity with someone most often to evaluate each other's suitability as a partner in a future intimate relationship.

Now, in such a scenario obsessing over certain things may stifle the other person and stop them from opening up.

Dating is about finding out who a person really is because that is what is constant even when situations and circumstances change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five things you should get out of your head when dating.

Financial situation

Don't evaluate your date's net worth when dating.

This is not the time to nitpick about how much he/she makes and what they bring to the table.

Wondering about his money or her financial expectations is not a great mental state for dating. As long as no one is being taken advantage of, you can save the money talk for later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being exclusive

Dating can be an open situation as both individuals are yet to be exclusive or committed.

Dating doesn't mean you have rights to the other person and what they do.

Think you do can lead to feelings of jealousy, possessiveness, and the like.

Don't think about being exclusive without fully getting to know them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationship

Sometimes the idea of a relationship can ruin the dating process.

One of the natural outcomes of dating is a relationship which means you don't have to be consciously working towards it.

This is mainly because the other outcome is being incompatible.

But when your mind is set on getting into a relationship, you may hold onto something that is not good for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage

In the wrong context, marriage can sound creepy.

Yes, you have your sights on a title, a new last name, and a ring but dating is often too early to start daydreaming about marriage.

This is when you find people talking about kids, what kind of wife or husband they have in mind, and so forth.

Even if someone could be "the one" in time, you might scare them off or you may act too serious for the sake of your "dream".

ADVERTISEMENT

Future plans

Be in the moment and enjoy it. It is nice to talk about aspirations but keep the conversation and experiences in what is happening.

Thinking about future plans can blind you to current reality and give you false hope.