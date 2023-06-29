The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She proves that age is not a deterrent to having a child if you want to.

Naomi Campbell announces the birth of her son via instagram post [Instagram/ Naomicampbell]
Naomi Campbell announces the birth of her son via instagram post [Instagram/ Naomicampbell]

In the picture, the world-class supermodel is seen holding the newborn's hand alongside her two-year-old daughter.

Campbell, who began her career at the young age of 15, is currently single, but is not letting that deter her from her motherhood aspirations.

In the post, the 53-year-old dotes on the newborn, calling him, "a true gift from God". Her caption read, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true Gift from God, blessed! Welcome baby boy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her concluding statement, Campbell urged women not to give up on their dreams saying, “It’s never too late to become a mother”.

This comes after the model stunned her fans in 2021 with the birth of her first child, a daughter at age 51. Declaring the fulfillment she found in parenthood, Campbell said, “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

When the supermodel announced the birth of her daughter in 2021, she captioned the post, "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,".

She has proven again that truly it is never too late to become a mother.

Recommended articles

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

All you need to know about female condoms and why more women should use them

All you need to know about female condoms and why more women should use them

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

Here's why rebound after a breakup may not be a bad idea at all

Here's why rebound after a breakup may not be a bad idea at all

8 bedroom tips for a good night's sleep, using the ancient practice of Feng Shui

8 bedroom tips for a good night's sleep, using the ancient practice of Feng Shui

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dennis Okari and his wife Naomi Joy

Dennis Okari reveals special act he did in place of dowry payment for his wife

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

How to know you’re friends with a female psychopath [Adobestock]

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

An image of a jealous friend

5 types of friends to avoid for personal growth