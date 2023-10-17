The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Here are 6 things you can do if you want your ex back

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you're seeking advice on how to potentially rekindle a relationship with your ex, it's essential to approach it with care and respect for both parties involved.

Get your ex back
Get your ex back

Remember that every situation is unique, and success is not guaranteed.

Here are some steps to consider:

In many cases, taking a step back can be beneficial for both you and your ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allow each other some breathing room to process emotions and reflect on the relationship.

Going no contact can help create this space for healing and self-discovery.

While blocking your ex is not necessary, it can be helpful to unfollow or mute them temporarily on social media.

This can minimize the temptation to constantly check on their activities and give both of you room to grow independently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take this opportunity to work on yourself.

Explore new hobbies, pursue personal goals, and engage in activities that make you happy.

Self-improvement not only boosts your self-esteem but also makes you a more attractive and well-rounded individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider the reasons for the breakup and what lessons you've learned.

Understand your own role in the relationship's issues and be prepared to address those if you get a second chance.

If and when both of you are ready, engage in open and honest communication.

Share your feelings and thoughts about what went wrong and what could be different if you were to try again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be willing to listen to your ex's perspective as well.

Reconnecting as friends can be a good starting point.

Reestablish trust, rebuild your emotional connection, and work on common interests.

Don't rush into a romantic relationship; let it develop naturally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember that not all relationships can or should be revived, and it's crucial to respect your ex's feelings and choices throughout this process.

Ultimately, the most important thing is to prioritize your own well-being and happiness, whether that involves moving on or rekindling the relationship.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to know your man is a mamas boy

How to know your man is a mamas boy

4 reasons bad boys get good girls

4 reasons bad boys get good girls

Guinness World Records reveals the hottest pepper in the world

Guinness World Records reveals the hottest pepper in the world

Here are 6 things you can do if you want your ex back

Here are 6 things you can do if you want your ex back

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing

11 things that sell out cheating men in relationships

11 things that sell out cheating men in relationships

Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

Breast cancer awareness: Can some deodorants cause breast cancer?

Breast cancer awareness: Can some deodorants cause breast cancer?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Chioma are parents once again, and this time to a cute pair of twins.

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

This is why you keep attracting married men

This is why you keep attracting married men

4 signs he's not going to marry you

4 signs he's not going to marry you

5 things you shouldn't share with others about your partner

5 things you shouldn't share with others about your partner