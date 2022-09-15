RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

7 relationship challenges that no one prepares you for

Martha Kemigisha

Building a long-lasting, strong and meaningful bond with someone varies from individual to individual. But the work required to build a relationship is common in most ways and no one can prepare you for the experience of these challenges.

Throughout a relationship, difficulties will show up at different stages ranging from communication troubles when you realise that you are no as effective at it as you thought or having a tough time making time for each other.

Here are seven challenges dating experts say your relationship might face while trying to juggle love and conflict.

Physical intimacy drought
When the relationship is new, one might think that the physical intimacy will always be like the first time. Experiencing the drought is common but it can set off insecurities and fights if other forms of closeness other than sex are not practised.

Setting boundaries
It is easy to get swept away in the talking and getting to know each other's interests. However, from defining the relationship, asking for what you want, communicating what you don't want or cannot tolerate can be intimidating.

Compromising personal needs and wants for the sake of keeping a "nice person" or a "good looking" while telling yourself they might be worth it is dangerous.

"Don’t try to convince yourself that you want less than you set out looking for, just because you’ve met someone who you like,” says Psychologist Daria Kuss.

How to handle conflicts
Arguments that escalate into defensiveness, pride, sulking, anger are tough to navigate. Finding a solution to disagreements that doesn't threaten the relationship takes time.

Sometimes you will find that the pull of work and other obligations will leave you with little time for alone time with your partner or each other. Especially if you become too comfortable with this lifestyle, it can slowly eat away at emotional and physical intimacy.

Trying to justify it does not help either, as priorities change over time, talking about them becomes important.

Feeling disrespected or coming off as disrespectful at certain stages of the relationship can cause serious damage to a relationship. However, coming to accept that your partner has different values and interests can be just as challenging as you navigate each others' individuality to accept one another.

To give up or to give in
If you are not used to compromise or giving in, it can rub you the wrong way to do it. This is when stubbornness, pride and other traits rear their ugly head. In addition, finding the balance between compromise and standing ones' ground is really difficult and takes time to master.

It is also easy to see compromise as neglecting ones' needs and wants.

Poor communication
Communicating can be hard sometimes, telling your partner about certain things can be a daunting task. Worse still, wanting to spare their feelings or avoiding fights out of fear of not being listened to or coming off a certain way you don't want, can lead to a build up of tension that leads to arguments, blame, holding grudges and distrust.

Simply being in a relationship does not guarantee that you are ready for the challenges ahead. However, keeping realistic expectations, goals, and knowing that it is you and you partner against the challenges instead of against each other can help you navigate the.

