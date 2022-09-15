7 relationship challenges that no one prepares you for

Here are seven challenges dating experts say your relationship might face while trying to juggle love and conflict.

1. Physical intimacy drought

When the relationship is new, one might think that the physical intimacy will always be like the first time. Experiencing the drought is common but it can set off insecurities and fights if other forms of closeness other than sex are not practised.

2. Setting boundaries

It is easy to get swept away in the talking and getting to know each other's interests. However, from defining the relationship, asking for what you want, communicating what you don't want or cannot tolerate can be intimidating.

Compromising personal needs and wants for the sake of keeping a "nice person" or a "good looking" while telling yourself they might be worth it is dangerous.

"Don’t try to convince yourself that you want less than you set out looking for, just because you’ve met someone who you like,” says Psychologist Daria Kuss.

3. How to handle conflicts

Arguments that escalate into defensiveness, pride, sulking, anger are tough to navigate. Finding a solution to disagreements that doesn't threaten the relationship takes time.

4. Becoming busy

Sometimes you will find that the pull of work and other obligations will leave you with little time for alone time with your partner or each other. Especially if you become too comfortable with this lifestyle, it can slowly eat away at emotional and physical intimacy.

Trying to justify it does not help either, as priorities change over time, talking about them becomes important.

5. Disrespect

Feeling disrespected or coming off as disrespectful at certain stages of the relationship can cause serious damage to a relationship. However, coming to accept that your partner has different values and interests can be just as challenging as you navigate each others' individuality to accept one another.

6. To give up or to give in

If you are not used to compromise or giving in, it can rub you the wrong way to do it. This is when stubbornness, pride and other traits rear their ugly head. In addition, finding the balance between compromise and standing ones' ground is really difficult and takes time to master.

It is also easy to see compromise as neglecting ones' needs and wants.

7. Poor communication

Communicating can be hard sometimes, telling your partner about certain things can be a daunting task. Worse still, wanting to spare their feelings or avoiding fights out of fear of not being listened to or coming off a certain way you don't want, can lead to a build up of tension that leads to arguments, blame, holding grudges and distrust.