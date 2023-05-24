7 signs of a 'useless man' according to Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa fearlessly delved into the glaring red flags that she believes are crucial to identify in a partner.

“Saggy pants, earrings, lip licking, empty wallet, very active on social media, always available, and always likes every woman’s post or picture. Useless 100%," Anerlisa wrote.

Anerlisa has been offering relationship advice, and she took to her Instagram account in March to declare that a serious man cannot have both the TikTok and Snapchat apps simultaneously.

Furthermore, she emphasized that serious men are not active on social media, and if they do have accounts, they tend to be very inactive on those platforms.

Has Anerlisa turned to be a relationship counselor?

Anerlisa offered her fans free relationship advice back in April as she provided an outline on how to choose the right baby daddy.

She guided her followers on the essential factors to consider when selecting a suitable partner to embark on the journey of parenthood.

Anerlisa started off by warning her younger audience to prioritize their personal safety until they have established a stable career or entered into a committed marriage.

"A child in a proper marriage is always blessed, but if you don't want a marriage, at least let your baby daddy be rich, and not just richness of cars (they depreciate), I mean richness of a successful business with a promising future," Anerlisa wrote.

Anerlisa concluded by cautioning young women against the pressure to have children. She advised them to be mentally prepared for the demands of parenthood, as children require love and attention.

In the same month of April, Anerlisa addressed the topic of red flags in relationships, emphasizing that these warning signs are always visible from the very beginning.

She highlighted the common misconception that individuals may hold, believing that their partners will change over time. However, even if changes occur, red flags can still emerge and should not be ignored