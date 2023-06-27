The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

7 signs you’re falling hard for your partner

Berlinda Entsie

Falling in love is a beautiful and exhilarating experience.

Happy couple(FreeImages)
Happy couple(FreeImages)

Love is a complex and evolving emotion, and the intensity may vary from person to person. It’s essential to communicate openly with your partner and ensure that your feelings are reciprocated and that you’re building a healthy, mutually fulfilling relationship.

While everyone’s journey is unique, here are some signs that you may be falling in love hard and fast with your partner:

  • Constantly thinking about them

You find yourself thinking about your partner throughout the day, even when you’re busy with other tasks. They occupy your thoughts and bring a smile to your face.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Intense emotional connection

You feel a deep emotional connection with your partner. You share your hopes, dreams, fears, and vulnerabilities with each other, and you feel understood and supported.

  • Physical attraction

You’re not only emotionally drawn to your partner, but you also feel a strong physical attraction. Their touch, hugs, and kisses make you feel alive and ignite a passionate desire

  • Feeling a sense of security
ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re with your partner, you feel safe and secure. They create a comforting environment where you can be yourself without any fear of judgment or rejection.

  • Future planning

You start envisioning a future with your partner. You find yourself considering long-term commitments, discussing future goals, and making plans together.

  • Feeling a strong sense of intimacy

You experience a deep level of intimacy with your partner, both emotionally and physically. You can be vulnerable with them, and you trust them with your deepest secrets and desires.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Feeling complete

When you’re with your partner, you feel complete and content. They bring a sense of fulfilment and happiness into your life, and you can’t imagine your life without them.

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 signs you’re falling hard for your partner

7 signs you’re falling hard for your partner

Evening workout: Here are 5 benefits of this exercise

Evening workout: Here are 5 benefits of this exercise

How to deal with a chronic cheater

How to deal with a chronic cheater

5 best tips to prevent your armpit from sweating, odour

5 best tips to prevent your armpit from sweating, odour

5 types of friends to avoid for personal growth

5 types of friends to avoid for personal growth

Mercure Hotel launches cooking classes with Chef Hilal Kaafarani [DETAILS]

Mercure Hotel launches cooking classes with Chef Hilal Kaafarani [DETAILS]

Dennis Okari reveals special act he did in place of dowry payment for his wife

Dennis Okari reveals special act he did in place of dowry payment for his wife

How to tell that your guy has multiple partners

How to tell that your guy has multiple partners

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken popcorn

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken popcorn

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A couple in bed

What do men look for in side chicks?

Dennis Okari and his wife Naomi Joy

Dennis Okari reveals special act he did in place of dowry payment for his wife

How to know you’re friends with a female psychopath [Adobestock]

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

Couple arguing

Fighting with your partner helps you live longer - Study