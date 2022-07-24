RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Single? 7 things you'll only hear from your coupled friends

Pauline Katethya

When people are in stable relationships they can loose sight of the realities of single life

If you’ve been single for a long time, then you know how tough it can be especially if your friends are in a relationship and you are always feeling like the lost one, wondering when you are going to find someone.

Usually, your friends will encourage you, reminding you that it’s all about timing and such stuff.

Here are other things they’ll tell you from time to time:-

  • You’ll meet someone when you least expect it

People in relationships, what you don’t understand is that our love stories cannot be the same.

We all can’t wake up in the morning, meet someone and that's the beginning of a love story. Maybe some love stories are five years from now or will unfold hiking Kilimanjaro or on a shopping trip. Who knows?

  • Maybe you give off a lot of masculine energy 

Albeit archaic, many people still believe men fear approaching women who "give off a lot of masculine energy". Comments like 'you should smile more', 'wear more dresses' and 'act feminine' are often thrown around.

No matter how feminine you are, some people will just feel threatened by your energy, it has nothing to do with you.

  • There are plenty of fish in the sea 

Tell you what? Things aren’t always what they seem. There are no fish in the sea, in fact, we don’t have a sea over here. Maybe a stream.

Single people often don't have an "ocean" of love interests and people who will make them happy and sweep them off their feet.

  • Just pray about it 

I don’t know why, but people in relationships always think single people are not as prayerful as they need to be about relationships.

Well, with all the time on their hands, it's safe to assume single people pray.

Surely, couples make it look as if they did something special to be in happy relationships. There’s got to be more to this than prayers.

  • Don’t be in a rush, you’ll miss being single

Are you kidding me? You guys wake up to ‘good morning honey’ texts while the rest of us wake up to ‘battery full, unplug charger’. I don’t think we will miss it. We need to enjoy relationships just like you.

  • You just haven’t met your person yet 

At the beginning of a relationship, you are always convinced that this is your person and you will spend the rest of your life with them, but at times, life happens and you go in different directions.

As much as the statement is true, people in relationships will always remind you that wasn’t your person, someone else will come through.

  • You need to put yourself out there

While this might be the reason why someone is still single, we can’t always be out there.

After being hurt or rejected, it's okay to enjoy life in a bubble.

Also, what does "out there" mean? Is out there dating apps, the club, or church?

Pauline Katethya A storyteller and lover of books, love, life &amp; chicken.

