Here's how to live your best life while waiting for the love of your life

Ayoola Adetayo

Check out seven great ways to enjoy being single and do the most while at it!

Enjoying the best of your life while single is possible and that should always be the goal, really.

Livio Monti / 123RF

It's all fun to be in love and do all the cool stuff people do when they are in a relationship.

But being single has its own advantages, too. For instance single people get to avoid relationship problems people face when they are in love. Everyone can enjoy a great life, with a significant other, or just by themselves.

When you’re single, you kinda have just one person to worry about keeping happy and we bet you know who that person is.

So here are ways to enjoy your days of being single.

If you can afford it, take a solo vacation and engage in all the fun things you have interest in.

You do not need to limit yourself to the things you love already. You can pick up a new hobby.

You'll be surprised at how interesting you will find some activities you really didn't like before.

You can be single and balling [Credit: Youtube]
Pulse Nigeria

Now is the time to know things that excite you most, things you can't stand, things that you appreciate most about people and things you will never take from a partner. Now is the time to get out on a voyage of self-discovery.

Be friendly. Work on your communication and how to create great first impressions.

Go out, make yourself approachable. Allow a reasonable amount of flirting and flirt back. Enjoy the laughs, enjoy the period. Enjoy yourself. Enjoy your life!

Friends having a chat over a bottle of wine [Credit: Video Blocks]
Pulse Nigeria

Because this is often the phase when you are freest, you should maximize the freedom by joining groups, associations, etc.

You can Organisations where you get to meet new people and expand your business and social networks.

It's also a great idea to get a pet. A puppy could be a great companion and source of laughter when you are alone in the house.

Getting a pet is also not a bad idea.
Pinterest

Whether or not you are in a relationship, your family remains top priority. Now that you are not in a relationship is one of the best times to improve your relationship with siblings and other members of the family.

Ayoola Adetayo

